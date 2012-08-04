Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 4, 2012 | 11:20am IST

Editor's Choice

<p>A man looks at a destroyed Syrian Army tank in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Athletes compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats as the Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>A resident of a campsite known as "Romneyville" walks past an unmanned security checkpoint as he leaves the camp, in downtown Tampa, Florida August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>An ethnic Uighur resident receives traditional Chinese medical treatment to cure cervical spondylosis at a hospital in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Germany's David Storl reacts after his throw in the men's shot put final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>South Korea's Jing Jihae takes a shot against France in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Eduardo Cisneros (L) and Luke Montgomery kiss on national "kiss-in" day at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hollywood, California, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>A sticker is seen on glass door at the Jama Masjid Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Panama City August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Britain's Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh compete in the track cycling men's team pursuit first round heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with Wang Jiarui (L), the head of the International Liaison Department of China's Communist Party, in Pyongyang August 2, 2012 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on August 3, 2012. REUTERS </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>A girl jokes with her father by splashing water on him as he offers prayer during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, Festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene dance during the Red Cross Ball in Monte Carlo August 3, 2012. REUTERS </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Chinese border guards help a tourist who got trapped near the beach as winds whip up waves in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 2, 2012. REUTERS </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>An employee walks past columns of steel as she works at a steel production factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 2, 2012. REUTERS </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Belarus' Yana Maksimava lands on the mat after her jump during her women's heptathlon high jump Group A event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>A cyclist rides past a graffiti which reads "Sorry! The lifestyle you ordered is currently out of stock", on an empty building in Poplar, east London August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Brazilian quadriplegic paralympic swimmer Ronystony Cordeiro, who was involved in an accident with his bicycle in 2004, prepares to swim during a training session at Banespa indoor swimming pool in Sao Paulo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>Muslims pray at a mosque in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 3, 2012. REUTERS </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

<p>The full moon rises through the Olympic Rings hanging beneath Tower Bridge during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Saturday, August 04, 2012

