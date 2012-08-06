Edition:
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt leaps ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Men with pneumatic drills break rocks near a construction site at Myanmar's new capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Britain's Ben Ainslie holds the Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack, as he celebrates winning the men's finn class one person dinghy (heavyweight) sailing competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England August 5, 2012. Ainslie became the most successful Olympic sailor on Sunday, winning gold in the single-handed Finn class to claim a record-breaking fifth consecutive medal. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

Britain's Ben Ainslie holds the Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack, as he celebrates winning the men's finn class one person dinghy (heavyweight) sailing competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England...more

Monday, August 06, 2012

Britain's Ben Ainslie holds the Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack, as he celebrates winning the men's finn class one person dinghy (heavyweight) sailing competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England August 5, 2012. Ainslie became the most successful Olympic sailor on Sunday, winning gold in the single-handed Finn class to claim a record-breaking fifth consecutive medal. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles tennis gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al- Din neighborhood of central Aleppo August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>U.S Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) is dressed by Emmie Phiri, chairperson of the dairy farmers during her visit to Malawi August 5, 2012. Clinton paid a lightning visit to Malawi on Sunday to congratulate its new president, Joyce Banda, one of only two female heads of state in Africa, for pulling her impoverished country back from the economic brink after a political crisis. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara</p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>A wild cow jumps at revellers following the running of bulls at the San Fermin Criollo festival in Ubate, Colombia, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Italy's Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>China's Lin Dan lies on the ground as he is congratulated by his coaches after winning his men's singles badminton gold medal match against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>A woman prays near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi reacts on the track after winning the gold medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Sweden's Henrik von Eckermann rides Allerdings during the equestrian individual jumping second qualifier in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Typhoon victims play at an evacuation center in Tondo, Manila August 5, 2012. Typhoon Gener has left the Philippines but not without destruction and death toll reaching 46, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Christina Loukas of the U.S. puts a wet towel over her head after a dive during the women's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Police troopers stand guard outside a memorial service commemorating victims of a 2008 suicide bombing in Sanaa August 5, 2012. In 2008, two suicide bombers set off blasts outside the heavily fortified U.S. embassy in Sanaa, killing 14 other people. An al Qaeda linked group claimed responsibility. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>A first generation immigrant from Japan holds a lantern to remember the 67th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo August 5, 2012. Sao Paulo has the world's largest Japanese neighborhood outside of Japan. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>A man walks down a nearly empty road as he carries grass to feed his oxen at Myanmar's new capital Naypyitaw August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Russia's Mingiyan Semenov (in red) fights with Spenser Thomas Mango of U.S. on the Men's 55Kg Greco-Roman repechage round 1 wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>FC Servette's Simone Grippo (bottom) tackles BSC Young Boys' (YB) Matias Vitkieviez during their Super League soccer match in Geneva August 5, 2012. Grippo was given a second yellow card after this foul and was sent off. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>A community social worker talks to a pregnant 16-year-old teenager in Tondo, Manila, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Serena Williams (center, R) and her sister Venus Williams, of the U.S., stand on the podium with their gold medals during the presentation ceremony for the women's doubles tennis at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

<p>Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Monday, August 06, 2012

