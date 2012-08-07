A woman releases a balloon into the air during the 20th anniversary of the closure of the Omarska detention camp in Omarska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 6, 2012. Hundreds of former inmates released balloons with names of missing persons into the air during a ceremony marking its closure, commemorating around 800 people who died in the camp which housed approximately 5,000 people during the 1992 Bosnian War. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic