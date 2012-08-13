Editor's choice
Technicians pose for a souvenir photo at the conclusion of the boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a woman to run across a street during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rescue teams search for victims in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaghan in East Azarbaijan, Iran, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Farshid Tighehsaz/ISNA
German pianist Stefan Aaron plays his orange piano on the Great Wall in Beijing, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A child (C) belonging to supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi looks at members of riot police guarding the presidential palace, during a protest to support Mursi, in Cairo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu (in red) fights with Canada's Haislan Veranes Garcia on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A boy holds a pipe as he helps to fetch water from a government-run water tanker at Charanka village in the western Indian state of Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Mitt Romney speaks with his running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Monsoon clouds loom over the Kathmandu skyline, August 12, 2012. The monsoon season in Nepal typically last from June to August. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
France's Luc Abalo (R) attempts to score past a line of Sweden's players during the men's gold medal handball match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Basketball Arena August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People wake up after observing meteors streaking past stars in the night sky over El Torcal nature park reserve in the southern Spanish town of Antequera, near Malaga, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Barbara Hostmann, Bavarian beer queen, taps a barrel of beer during a celebration six weeks prior to the start of Oktoberfest, on Germany's tallest mountain Zugspitze at 2,962 m (9,718 feet) above sea level, near the southern Bavarian resort of...more
A young man sleeps on chairs at the backyard of his father's restaurant in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Men work out using improvised weights with Sugar Loaf Mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro August 8, 2012. On the final day of the London 2012 Olympics, the world looks ahead to Rio de Janeiro and Brazil who will host the 2016 Olympic...more
A man makes bird cages at a workshop in Quetta August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Local men fish with trained cormorants perched on their boats during early evening at an ancient village in Yongjia County, Zhejiang Province August 11, 2012. There are hundreds of such ancient villages in Yongjia County, the oldest of which dates...more
Kazakhstan's Serik Sapiyev celebrates after capturing the gold medal in the Men's Welter (69kg) boxing competition at the London Olympics August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Team Russia compete in their group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Syrian refugees boys carry water for their family at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, August 12, 2012. A team of French doctors and surgeons joint the military hospital to support Jordan in...more
Italy's team huddles before they met Croatia in their men's gold medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of France's team adopt the signature pose of Jamaica's Usain Bolt after receiving their gold medals during the men's handball victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Basketball Arena August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai...more
