A man carries the body of a boy after a Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A firefighting tanker plane drops fire retardant on homes threatened by the Taylor Creek Fire outside Cle Elum, Washington, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing tricks on the street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Italian Carabinieri police falls down during their parade prior to a training session of the Palio race in Siena's main square August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An overcrowded passenger boat is seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Men dressed as Japanese imperial army soldiers march at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2012, on the 67th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Burnt vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at a military site near a hotel used by United Nations monitors in Damascus August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Germany's goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler (R) fouls Argentina's Jose Sosa during their international friendly soccer match in Frankfurt August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Shi'ite masked gunmen from the Meqdad clan, gather at the Meqdad family's association headquarters in the southern suburbs in Beirut, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A child sits behind military police officers during a military operation to evict families camping near the Jacobo Arbenz settlement, in Guatemala City, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men burn incense during a procession of the Statue of the Virgen de la Asuncion (Virgin of the Assumption) in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Schoolchildren take part in the Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort, where Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is to address the nation in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Dervishes perform and pray to God on Laylat al-Qadr during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Naqshbandiyya tekke "Mesudija" in Kacuni, north from the capital Sarajevo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Striking miners chant slogans outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A boy tries to control an Indian national flag from the wind as it is installed at a wholesale market on the occasion of India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Commuters are reflected in a window as they walk towards the financial district via London Bridge, three days after the end of the London 2012 Olympics August 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ki Price
A horse, a boxer dog and a podenco dog (Andalusian hound) (L-R) are silhouetted in Marinaleda, southern Spain, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Peru's goalkeeper Jose Carvallo (L) blocks a shot from Costa Rica's Alvaro Saborio during their international friendly soccer match at the National stadium in San Jose August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) can't make the play on a hard sliding New York Mets' Mike Baxter (23) for a stolen base during their MLB National League baseball game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 15,...more
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper talks with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel at Harrington Lake, Harper's official country retreat, in Gatineau Park, Quebec August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man gestures in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Obama sits down for breakfast at Riley's Cafe with U.S. military veterans in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 15, 2012. Pictured are (L-R) Obama, Terry Phillips, Jake Krapfl, and Amanda Irish. REUTERS/Larry Downing
