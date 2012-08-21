Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 21, 2012 | 5:25pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China, August 14, 2012. The woman was rescued as she tried to commit suicide after killing her nephew following a family dispute, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China, August 14, 2012. The woman was rescued as she tried to commit suicide after killing her nephew following a family dispute,...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China, August 14, 2012. The woman was rescued as she tried to commit suicide after killing her nephew following a family dispute, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 23
<p>A man collects recyclable items at Managua's municipal garbage dump known as La Chureca in Managua August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A man collects recyclable items at Managua's municipal garbage dump known as La Chureca in Managua August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man collects recyclable items at Managua's municipal garbage dump known as La Chureca in Managua August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
2 / 23
<p>People walk beside a damaged building in Old Havana, Cuba, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

People walk beside a damaged building in Old Havana, Cuba, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

People walk beside a damaged building in Old Havana, Cuba, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
3 / 23
<p>Goats rest on a vintage truck at Caribou Crossing near Carcross in Yukon, Canada, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Goats rest on a vintage truck at Caribou Crossing near Carcross in Yukon, Canada, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Goats rest on a vintage truck at Caribou Crossing near Carcross in Yukon, Canada, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
4 / 23
<p>Officials work at the scene of an explosion in the southeastern Turkish town of Gaziantep August 20, 2012. A car bomb believed to have been planted by Kurdish separatists exploded close to a police station in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Monday, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens more, security sources said. Television footage showed a bus and the surrounding area ablaze with smoke billowing into the sky as firemen tried to fight the fire. Ambulances ferried casualties to hospital while anxious residents looked on. REUTERS/Ihlas/Habip Demirci</p>

Officials work at the scene of an explosion in the southeastern Turkish town of Gaziantep August 20, 2012. A car bomb believed to have been planted by Kurdish separatists exploded close to a police station in the southeastern Turkish city of...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Officials work at the scene of an explosion in the southeastern Turkish town of Gaziantep August 20, 2012. A car bomb believed to have been planted by Kurdish separatists exploded close to a police station in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Monday, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens more, security sources said. Television footage showed a bus and the surrounding area ablaze with smoke billowing into the sky as firemen tried to fight the fire. Ambulances ferried casualties to hospital while anxious residents looked on. REUTERS/Ihlas/Habip Demirci

Close
5 / 23
<p>Lightning strikes over a house during a thunderstorm in the northern Swiss town of Muellheim August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Lightning strikes over a house during a thunderstorm in the northern Swiss town of Muellheim August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Lightning strikes over a house during a thunderstorm in the northern Swiss town of Muellheim August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
6 / 23
<p>A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. Austria was hit by a heat wave with temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to Austria's national weather service agency ZAMG. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. Austria was hit by a heat wave with temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to Austria's...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. Austria was hit by a heat wave with temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to Austria's national weather service agency ZAMG. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
7 / 23
<p>A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, Czech Hydrometeorological Institute reported. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, Czech Hydrometeorological Institute...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, Czech Hydrometeorological Institute reported. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
8 / 23
<p>Hyundai Motor's in-house subcontracted workers hold sticks as they try to enter assembly lines to hold a sit-in protest, after the management and its private security contractors used fire extinguishers, water and shields to restrain them while policemen surround the plant of the automaker in Ulsan, about 410 km (256 miles) southeast of Seoul, late August 20, 2012. Hundreds of irregular workers of the car maker demonstrated to demand the company to turn in-house subcontracted workers into regular ones. They also demanded an apology from the company for what they claimed was a recent lynching incident of some leaders of the irregular workers' labour union, according to local media. The management denied about the lynching and said it would turn the in-house subcontracted workers into regular ones "in stages" but the workers demanded immediate regular employment, local media said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Hyundai Motor's in-house subcontracted workers hold sticks as they try to enter assembly lines to hold a sit-in protest, after the management and its private security contractors used fire extinguishers, water and shields to restrain them while...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Hyundai Motor's in-house subcontracted workers hold sticks as they try to enter assembly lines to hold a sit-in protest, after the management and its private security contractors used fire extinguishers, water and shields to restrain them while policemen surround the plant of the automaker in Ulsan, about 410 km (256 miles) southeast of Seoul, late August 20, 2012. Hundreds of irregular workers of the car maker demonstrated to demand the company to turn in-house subcontracted workers into regular ones. They also demanded an apology from the company for what they claimed was a recent lynching incident of some leaders of the irregular workers' labour union, according to local media. The management denied about the lynching and said it would turn the in-house subcontracted workers into regular ones "in stages" but the workers demanded immediate regular employment, local media said. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 23
<p>A supporter made up as a zombie attends a rally for A. Zombie as he announces his candidacy for President of the United States and kicks off his cross country bus tour in San Diego, California August 20, 2012. The "Zombie for President" campaign is organized by AMC Networks after satellite provider Dish Network dropped AMC channels earlier this year. Zombie's mission is to "find an alternative television provider" ahead of the October 14 third season premiere of AMC's highest-rated show "The Walking Dead". REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A supporter made up as a zombie attends a rally for A. Zombie as he announces his candidacy for President of the United States and kicks off his cross country bus tour in San Diego, California August 20, 2012. The "Zombie for President" campaign is...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A supporter made up as a zombie attends a rally for A. Zombie as he announces his candidacy for President of the United States and kicks off his cross country bus tour in San Diego, California August 20, 2012. The "Zombie for President" campaign is organized by AMC Networks after satellite provider Dish Network dropped AMC channels earlier this year. Zombie's mission is to "find an alternative television provider" ahead of the October 14 third season premiere of AMC's highest-rated show "The Walking Dead". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 23
<p>Ministry of Finance workers argue with riot police during a protest in front of the Finance Ministry in Asuncion, Paraguay, August 20, 2012. Workers from the finance ministry are protesting for better wages and to demand for new Finance Minister Manuel Ferreira to better recognize the workers' union and the rights acquired by employees in previous years. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Ministry of Finance workers argue with riot police during a protest in front of the Finance Ministry in Asuncion, Paraguay, August 20, 2012. Workers from the finance ministry are protesting for better wages and to demand for new Finance Minister...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Ministry of Finance workers argue with riot police during a protest in front of the Finance Ministry in Asuncion, Paraguay, August 20, 2012. Workers from the finance ministry are protesting for better wages and to demand for new Finance Minister Manuel Ferreira to better recognize the workers' union and the rights acquired by employees in previous years. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
11 / 23
<p>A latecomer climbs into the prayer hall of a crowded mosque for Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A latecomer climbs into the prayer hall of a crowded mosque for Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A latecomer climbs into the prayer hall of a crowded mosque for Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 23
<p>A couple enjoys a floating open-air swimming pool called "badboot" in the port of Antwerp August 20, 2012. The venue is located in a 120 metre-long (394 feet) former barge which can accommodate 600 people and consists of two swimming pools, two event venues and a restaurant with a lounge terrace. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A couple enjoys a floating open-air swimming pool called "badboot" in the port of Antwerp August 20, 2012. The venue is located in a 120 metre-long (394 feet) former barge which can accommodate 600 people and consists of two swimming pools, two event...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A couple enjoys a floating open-air swimming pool called "badboot" in the port of Antwerp August 20, 2012. The venue is located in a 120 metre-long (394 feet) former barge which can accommodate 600 people and consists of two swimming pools, two event venues and a restaurant with a lounge terrace. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
13 / 23
<p>Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Babu

Close
14 / 23
<p>Nepalese Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Nepalese Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Nepalese Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 23
<p>A man sleeps on the pavement on top of fallen flower petals of Lapacho trees, Paraguay's national tree, in Asuncion August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

A man sleeps on the pavement on top of fallen flower petals of Lapacho trees, Paraguay's national tree, in Asuncion August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man sleeps on the pavement on top of fallen flower petals of Lapacho trees, Paraguay's national tree, in Asuncion August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
16 / 23
<p>New Somali parliamentarians pray during an inauguration ceremony for members of Somalia's first parliament in 20 years in Mogadishu August 20, 2012, in this photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Out of a total of 275 parliamentarians, 211 were sworn-in today at an open-air ceremony at Aden Abdulle International Airport in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. The Ministers of Parliament were selected by traditional elders and are scheduled to sit in the first session of parliament on August 21, where the process of selecting a speaker of parliament and a new president will begin after the current mandate of the UN-backed Transitional Federal Government (TFG) expired on Monday. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout</p>

New Somali parliamentarians pray during an inauguration ceremony for members of Somalia's first parliament in 20 years in Mogadishu August 20, 2012, in this photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Out of a...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

New Somali parliamentarians pray during an inauguration ceremony for members of Somalia's first parliament in 20 years in Mogadishu August 20, 2012, in this photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Out of a total of 275 parliamentarians, 211 were sworn-in today at an open-air ceremony at Aden Abdulle International Airport in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. The Ministers of Parliament were selected by traditional elders and are scheduled to sit in the first session of parliament on August 21, where the process of selecting a speaker of parliament and a new president will begin after the current mandate of the UN-backed Transitional Federal Government (TFG) expired on Monday. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout

Close
17 / 23
<p>A waiter carries desserts past balloons for attendees hosted by first lady Michelle Obama at the first ever kids "State Dinner" in the East Room at the White House in Washington, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

A waiter carries desserts past balloons for attendees hosted by first lady Michelle Obama at the first ever kids "State Dinner" in the East Room at the White House in Washington, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A waiter carries desserts past balloons for attendees hosted by first lady Michelle Obama at the first ever kids "State Dinner" in the East Room at the White House in Washington, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
18 / 23
<p>Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, who have left their bases in the province of Homs in Central Syria, push a trolley with their luggage in a hotel in Damascus August 20, 2012. United Nations military observers left Damascus on Monday after a four-month mission in which they became helpless spectators of Syria's spiralling conflict, instead of monitoring a ceasefire between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebels. The mandate of the monitoring mission, known as UNSMIS, expired on Sunday night after diplomats at the United Nations said conditions for continuing operations had not been met. The last monitors are expected to be out of the country by Friday. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, who have left their bases in the province of Homs in Central Syria, push a trolley with their luggage in a hotel in Damascus August 20, 2012. United Nations military observers left Damascus on...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, who have left their bases in the province of Homs in Central Syria, push a trolley with their luggage in a hotel in Damascus August 20, 2012. United Nations military observers left Damascus on Monday after a four-month mission in which they became helpless spectators of Syria's spiralling conflict, instead of monitoring a ceasefire between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebels. The mandate of the monitoring mission, known as UNSMIS, expired on Sunday night after diplomats at the United Nations said conditions for continuing operations had not been met. The last monitors are expected to be out of the country by Friday. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
19 / 23
<p>A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 23
<p>People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 23
<p>Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 23
<p>A girl sits on a floor painting which creates a three dimension optical illusion at a shopping mall in Hong Kong August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A girl sits on a floor painting which creates a three dimension optical illusion at a shopping mall in Hong Kong August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A girl sits on a floor painting which creates a three dimension optical illusion at a shopping mall in Hong Kong August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours

20 Aug 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours

19 Aug 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Aug 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast