Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 25, 2012 | 5:30pm IST

Editor's Choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 25, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
1 / 24
<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 24
<p>The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, August 25, 2012

The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 24
<p>Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix </p>

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Close
4 / 24
<p>Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 24
<p>Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout </p>

Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

Close
6 / 24
<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim </p>

Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
7 / 24
<p>Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Close
8 / 24
<p>Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
9 / 24
<p>Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black...more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
10 / 24
<p>Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
11 / 24
<p>Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez </p>

Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez

Close
12 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in...more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 24
<p>Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 24
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, August 25, 2012

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 24
<p>A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, August 25, 2012

A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
16 / 24
<p>Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
17 / 24
<p>Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith </p>

Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24,...more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

Close
18 / 24
<p>Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly </p>

Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in...more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
19 / 24
<p>Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade </p>

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Close
20 / 24
<p>The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Saturday, August 25, 2012

The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
21 / 24
<p>The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Saturday, August 25, 2012

The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
22 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
23 / 24
<p>Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool </p>

Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Aug 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

23 Aug 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Aug 2012
India bank strike

India bank strike

A million bank employees on two-day strike against certain reforms.

22 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast