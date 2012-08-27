A destroyed car is seen among debris as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 26, 2012. Venezuela's biggest refinery is on track to restart within two days, the energy minister said on Sunday, a day after an explosion and fire there killed 39 people in one of the global oil industry's deadliest accidents. Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said the fire was now contained in two storage tanks, reiterating that no production units had been affected by Saturday's pre-dawn disaster at the 645,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Amuay refinery, which sits on a peninsula in the Caribbean in western Venezuela. REUTERS/Gil Montano