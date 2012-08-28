Edition:
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Delegates look at an image of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Mitt Romney displayed during the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic signs autographs after defeating Melanie Oudin of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A Syrian boy rides a bicycle as smoke rises over the Syrian city of Aleppo after missiles fired from a fighter jet hit petrol tankers in the Bab al-Nayrab district August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Fuel storage tanks are seen on fire at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 27, 2012. A fire burned for a third day in two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery on Monday, putting in doubt plans to quickly restart the facility after one of the worst accidents to hit the global oil industry for decades. The tank at left caught fire today and is now the third fuel storage tank burning at the refinery. REUTERS/Marife Cuauro</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A member of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rests at a fairground in Puerto Real, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 27, 2012. Eleven members of the SAT (unseen) had been arrested and were subsequently released by Spanish National Police on Monday after they entered a Caixa bank branch and occupied it symbolically in El Puerto de Santa Maria, during a march between the towns of El Puerto de Santa Maria and Puerto Real to protest the centre-right government's austerity measures. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>James Cardoza takes a break after helping his boss board up his business in preparation for tropical storm Isaac in New Orleans, Louisiana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A man sleeps while sitting inside a subway train in a suburban area of Shanghai August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Newly admitted primary school students wait while their parents hand in residence certificates for registration at the beginning of the academic year in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>An activist carries a sign during a protest march in a downpour at the Republican National Convention in Tampa Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Delegates cheer as an image of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Mitt Romney is displayed during the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Visitors look at the Breal's Silver Cup, which was awarded to Spyros Louis, winner of the marathon race at the 1896 Olympics in Athens, during a presentation ceremony at the Athens Acropolis Museum August 27, 2012. The Breal's Silver Cup, presented to Louis at the first modern Olympic Games staged in Athens in 1896, sold for 541,250 pounds ($860,000) in London on April, breaking the auction record for an Olympic memorabilia. The Acropolis Museum will display the Cup for a one-year period starting September 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A competitor tries to grab a flag as he slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 26, 2012. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men and women have to make their way to the top and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any weekend when a town or a village is not celebrating the feast of its patron saint or other saints revered in different churches. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>People watch fuel storage tanks on fire at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 27, 2012. A fire burned for a third day in two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery on Monday, putting in doubt plans to quickly restart the facility after one of the worst accidents to hit the global oil industry for decades. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper takes his position at the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood in Aleppo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Tarsey Phelex, 33, a homeless man from Nigeria, lies on the floor after being shot in the leg by a Spanish police officer in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, August 27, 2012. Phelex was shot after an attempt to attack a policeman in Plaza Espana square according to local media. Phelex says he has worked in the construction sector in Spain since 1999 and for seven years, has sent money back to his family in Africa every month but since Spain entered an economic crisis, he has had no income and now depends on his family in Nigeria for financial assistance. Phelex was later taken to hospital in police custody. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A sign reinforces concerns as locals prepare for Tropical Storm Isaac in Metairie, Louisiana, August 27, 2012. On its current track, Isaac was due to slam into the Gulf Coast anywhere between Florida and Louisiana by Tuesday night or early Wednesday, the seventh anniversary of Katrina hitting New Orleans, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Ball boys stand before a match at the U.S. Open in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A policeman, standing in front of dozens of others in riot gear in the background, records a protest march which was hit by a downpour outside the Republican National Convention in Tampa Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A column of smoke rises as fuel storage tanks are seen on fire at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Marife Cuauro</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A Republican party phrase is shown onstage during the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) protest in front of Spanish riot police as they guard the entrance of a Caixa bank branch in El Puerto de Santa Maria, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 27, 2012. Eleven members of the SAT had been arrested and were subsequently released by Spanish National Police on Monday after they entered a Caixa bank branch and occupied it symbolically in El Puerto de Santa Maria, during a march between the towns of El Puerto de Santa Maria and Puerto Real to protest the centre-right government's austerity measures. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>Performers shelter from the rain at the start of Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A boy crosses a busy road in between two buses in Dhaka August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

<p>A girl naps in the stands at the U.S. Open in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

