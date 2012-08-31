People arrive at the "Diner en blanc" (Dinner in White) event outside the ArtScience Museum at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore August 30, 2012. A total of 888 people, dressed head to toe in white and bringing with them white tablecloths, glassware and other finery, gathered at the promenade near the museum on Thursday night for an impromptu open-air dinner, organisers said. Participants at the event, the first in Asia, were told of the venue via social media sites and the Internet, then rushed to assemble at the venue. REUTERS/Tim Chong