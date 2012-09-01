Members of the YoSoy132 student movement hold up torches during a protest outside the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TRIFE) in Mexico City August 31, 2012. Mexico's electoral tribunal confirmed Enrique Pena Nieto as president-elect on Friday, but his rival refused to accept defeat and held out the possibility of further protests that could hamper reform efforts. The tribunal threw out an attempt to overturn the election result by Lopez Obrador, who had accused Pena Nieto of laundering money and buying votes in the July election. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo