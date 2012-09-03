People prepare to ride horses, who have been evacuated during a forest fire, back to Ojen, in a stable in Marbella, near Malaga, southern Spain late September 1, 2012. Twenty one horses were evacuated by nine people on Friday, as a forest fire approached Ojen, where they walked from Diama Equestrian Club to a stable in Marbella. Firefighters tamed a wildfire on Saturday that had threatened villages north of the upmarket beach resort of Marbella in Spain's southern Costa del Sol, allowing about 4,000 people who had been evacuated to return to their homes and hotels. Picture taken September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca