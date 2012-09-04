Edition:
<p>The mother of Ehab Abu Nada, 18, holds a photograph of her son as she reads the Koran at her house in Gaza City September 3, 2012. The young man died after setting himself on fire in the Gaza Strip, apparently in protest at economic hardship in the Palestinian enclave, the man's family and police said on Monday. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

The mother of Ehab Abu Nada, 18, holds a photograph of her son as she reads the Koran at her house in Gaza City September 3, 2012. The young man died after setting himself on fire in the Gaza Strip, apparently in protest at economic hardship in the Palestinian enclave, the man's family and police said on Monday. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>The DC-10 super tanker flies over the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon September 2, 2012. Evacuations have been ordered in the surrounding areas as the fire has burned more than 3,600 acres with only 5 percent containment as of 9:00 pm (PST), according to the Angeles National Forest Department. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

The DC-10 super tanker flies over the hills above San Gabriel mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California, along Highway 39 on Azusa Canyon September 2, 2012. Evacuations have been ordered in the surrounding areas as the fire has burned more than 3,600 acres with only 5 percent containment as of 9:00 pm (PST), according to the Angeles National Forest Department. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A man walks pass a 6.8-metre-tall (22-feet-tall) and 7.7-metre-wide (25-feet-wide) sofa chair at a shopping mall in Shanghai, September 3, 2012. The sofa has been approved as the biggest sofa chair in the world by the World Record Association, based in Hong Kong. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

A man walks pass a 6.8-metre-tall (22-feet-tall) and 7.7-metre-wide (25-feet-wide) sofa chair at a shopping mall in Shanghai, September 3, 2012. The sofa has been approved as the biggest sofa chair in the world by the World Record Association, based in Hong Kong. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>China's Chen Hongjie competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

China's Chen Hongjie competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

China's Chen Hongjie competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Baltimore Orioles Mark Reynolds breaks his bat against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Baltimore Orioles Mark Reynolds breaks his bat against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Baltimore Orioles Mark Reynolds breaks his bat against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Believers pray during a prayer meeting at a Unification Church in Seoul September 3, 2012. Sun, the founder and head of the Unification Church which has millions of followers around the world, died at a retreat near the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday, church officials said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Believers pray during a prayer meeting at a Unification Church in Seoul September 3, 2012. Sun, the founder and head of the Unification Church which has millions of followers around the world, died at a retreat near the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday, church officials said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Palestinian girls watch their teacher during a ballet class at Gaza college in Gaza City September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Palestinian girls watch their teacher during a ballet class at Gaza college in Gaza City September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian girls watch their teacher during a ballet class at Gaza college in Gaza City September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>A man rows a makeshift raft over a flooded road as he helps to transport a girl in Fengtai District, Beijing, September 2, 2012. China's top meteorological authority has forecast that heavy rain or storms will hit most parts of Beijing and the northern provinces of Hebei, Shaanxi, and Shanxi on Saturday. Parts of the Chinese capital have begun seeing heavy rain in the afternoon, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

A man rows a makeshift raft over a flooded road as he helps to transport a girl in Fengtai District, Beijing, September 2, 2012. China's top meteorological authority has forecast that heavy rain or storms will hit most parts of Beijing and the northern provinces of Hebei, Shaanxi, and Shanxi on Saturday. Parts of the Chinese capital have begun seeing heavy rain in the afternoon, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Britain's Prince Harry laughs during the WellChild awards ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel in London September 3, 2012. Prince Harry was happy to poke fun at himself on Monday when he made his first official public appearance since pictures of him cavorting naked while on holiday in Las Vegas were published. REUTERS/Lewis Whyld/pool </p>

Britain's Prince Harry laughs during the WellChild awards ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel in London September 3, 2012. Prince Harry was happy to poke fun at himself on Monday when he made his first official public appearance since pictures of him cavorting naked while on holiday in Las Vegas were published. REUTERS/Lewis Whyld/pool

<p>A man in costume takes a drink during the annual West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 3, 2012. The parade celebrates Caribbean culture, though it has been marred by violence in past years, causing a greater police presence this year. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A man in costume takes a drink during the annual West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 3, 2012. The parade celebrates Caribbean culture, though it has been marred by violence in past years, causing a greater police presence this year. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>A general view of the newly built bridge across the Golden Horn bay in Russia's far-eastern port of Vladivostok August 5, 2012. Vladimir Lenin's vision of developing Russia's far east would not be out of place in President Vladimir Putin's talking points for the Asia-Pacific summit he is hosting this week in the Pacific port of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev </p>

A general view of the newly built bridge across the Golden Horn bay in Russia's far-eastern port of Vladivostok August 5, 2012. Vladimir Lenin's vision of developing Russia's far east would not be out of place in President Vladimir Putin's talking points for the Asia-Pacific summit he is hosting this week in the Pacific port of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

<p>Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz competes in the men's High Jump Final F42 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz competes in the men's High Jump Final F42 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz competes in the men's High Jump Final F42 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A protestor with the Inleague Press brushes his teeth at Marshall Park prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. The convention officially starts in Charlotte this week. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

A protestor with the Inleague Press brushes his teeth at Marshall Park prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. The convention officially starts in Charlotte this week. REUTERS/John Adkisson

<p>A youth jumps during a Parkour practice on top of a seven-floor building in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, September 2, 2012. Parkour is a method of movement, originally from France, whose practitioners use techniques of vaulting, rolling, running, climbing and jumping to leap over or move around obstacles. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A youth jumps during a Parkour practice on top of a seven-floor building in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, September 2, 2012. Parkour is a method of movement, originally from France, whose practitioners use techniques of vaulting, rolling, running, climbing and jumping to leap over or move around obstacles. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. The 12-meters-tall sculpture created by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa will take part in the upcoming art project 'OIR' (Other Ideas for Rio), on September 7, 2013. Several famous artists from different parts of the world will occupy public spaces in Rio with their art installations. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. The 12-meters-tall sculpture created by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa will take part in the upcoming art project 'OIR' (Other Ideas for Rio), on September 7, 2013. Several famous artists from different parts of the world will occupy public spaces in Rio with their art installations. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Matt Stutzman of the U.S. prepares to fire an arrow in the Men's Individual Compound-Open Archery final at the Royal Artillery Barracks venue during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. Stutzman won silver, beaten in the final by Jere Forsberg of Finland. Stutzman has both arms missing and so fires the arrow with his teeth, holding the bow with his foot. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Matt Stutzman of the U.S. prepares to fire an arrow in the Men's Individual Compound-Open Archery final at the Royal Artillery Barracks venue during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. Stutzman won silver, beaten in the final by Jere Forsberg of Finland. Stutzman has both arms missing and so fires the arrow with his teeth, holding the bow with his foot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>An Afghan child covers herself as others close their eyes during a dust storm at a hilltop in Kabul September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

An Afghan child covers herself as others close their eyes during a dust storm at a hilltop in Kabul September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan child covers herself as others close their eyes during a dust storm at a hilltop in Kabul September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Models present creations by designer Guillermina Baeza at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Models present creations by designer Guillermina Baeza at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Models present creations by designer Guillermina Baeza at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>A member of the Edmonton Eskimos cheer squad flies through the air during the first half of their CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Alberta September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A member of the Edmonton Eskimos cheer squad flies through the air during the first half of their CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Alberta September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A member of the Edmonton Eskimos cheer squad flies through the air during the first half of their CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Alberta September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A boy marches in the Charlotte Labor Day Parade ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A boy marches in the Charlotte Labor Day Parade ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A boy marches in the Charlotte Labor Day Parade ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Gold medallist Brazil's Alan Oliveira (R) poses next to silver medallist South Africa's Oscar Pistorius on the podium during the victory ceremony for the Men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. Pistorius complained vociferously about the length of his opponent's blades after he was beaten into second by Brazil's Oliveira in the men's 200 metres final at the London Paralympic Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Gold medallist Brazil's Alan Oliveira (R) poses next to silver medallist South Africa's Oscar Pistorius on the podium during the victory ceremony for the Men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. Pistorius complained vociferously about the length of his opponent's blades after he was beaten into second by Brazil's Oliveira in the men's 200 metres final at the London Paralympic Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

