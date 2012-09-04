Matt Stutzman of the U.S. prepares to fire an arrow in the Men's Individual Compound-Open Archery final at the Royal Artillery Barracks venue during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. Stutzman won silver, beaten in the final by Jere Forsberg of Finland. Stutzman has both arms missing and so fires the arrow with his teeth, holding the bow with his foot. REUTERS/Toby Melville