Editor's Choice

Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, sits outside his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. According to the Kavre District Health Officer Dr Arjun Prasad Sapkota, about 150 villagers from two to three villages in Kavre district have gone to neighbouring India to sell their kidney due to poverty and a lack of awareness in health education. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Homeless glue sniffers take a break after a soccer game at the Oriental Market in Managua June 12, 2012. According to Inhijambia Association, a drug rehab center for street children, about 500 teenagers addicted to glue wander in the streets of the market that is considered one of the largest in Central America. Picture taken June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Free Syrian Army fighters drag a dead man out of the line of sniper fire after he was shot at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters Malia (L) and Sasha, watch on television as first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention, in the Treaty Room of the White House in Washington September 4, 2012. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Actor Sousuke Takaoka poses during the photocall of the movie "The millennial rapture" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Two members of German air carrier Lufthansa cabin crew union "UFO" enjoy the sun as they take part in a strike outside a Lufthansa office building at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt, September 4, 2012. Lufthansa passengers face widespread flight disruption after cabin crew representatives said they continue a series of strikes over pay and cost-cutting measures at Germany's largest airline. The UFO union, which represents around two-thirds of Lufthansa's 19,000 cabin crew, late on Thursday called on its members to strike on Tuesday in Frankfurt and Berlin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A helicopter drops water over a forest fire in Alvaiazere, near Ourem September 4, 2012. More 10 fires are active in Portugal, according to the Civil Defence. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman takes a photograph of an exhibition of Chinese landscape paintings at a gallery in Beijing September 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A demonstrator holds a Guy Fawkes mask in front of a line of police officers blocking a protest march near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 4, 2012. President Barack Obama will be nominated as the Democratic candidate at the convention, along with Vice President Joe Biden as his running mate, for November's U.S. presidential election. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Pro-Telangana and India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters scuffle with police during a protest in New Delhi September 4, 2012. The supporters were demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, supporters said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers hang a poster of Pope Benedict XVI in preparation for his arrival for a three-day visit to Lebanon, in Jounieh, north of Beirut September 4, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI will visit Lebanon from September 14-16. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
A Greek presidential guard marches past the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier in front of the parliament as the sun sets in Athens September 4, 2012. Names of places where Greeks fought historical battles are written on the wall. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Bystanders watch a woman as she steps out of a human-shaped cavity in a wall at an art district in Beijing September 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Police officers come under attack from loyalist youths throwing missiles and fireworks in north Belfast September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Brazil's Felipe Gomes (L) and his guide Leonardo Souza Lopes run to win the Men's 200m Final T11 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ricardo Alves Steinmetz (2nd R) of Brazil tries to get through China's defense during their Men's 5-a-side football preliminary round match during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Riverside Stadium at the Olympic Park in London, September 4, 2012. Paralympic 5-a-side football is played by the visually impaired and all players wear blindfolds. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland September 4, 2012, for a campaign trip to Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bulgaria's Stela Eneva competes during the Women's Discus Throw Final T57/58 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Protesters face off with police officers while marching outside the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews
Afghan men assist those injured in a bomb blast as they arrive at a hospital in Jalalabad September 4, 2012. A suicide bomber blew himself up at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people and wounding dozens, officials said, one of the biggest attacks on civilians in weeks. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence where a meeting between Singh and China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie was going on in, New Delhi September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Peacekeepers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) patrol near their armoured personnel carriers (APC) after capturing the former private Elmaan seaport from al Shabaab insurgents without resistance, 30km (19 miles) east of Mogadishu September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
