Editor's Choice
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from a reporter at the airport in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from a reporter at the airport in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police officers detain a protester in support of women's rights group Femen, during a civic-military parade commemorating the Independence Day of Brazil in Brasilia September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Police officers detain a protester in support of women's rights group Femen, during a civic-military parade commemorating the Independence Day of Brazil in Brasilia September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. President Barack Obama (back to camera) waits for first lady Michelle Obama (L-R), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September...more
U.S. President Barack Obama (back to camera) waits for first lady Michelle Obama (L-R), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of an art gallery covers an art piece by Beijing-based artist Chi Peng with paper after government officials from the cultural bureau deemed it unfit for display before the inauguration of the SH Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai...more
A member of an art gallery covers an art piece by Beijing-based artist Chi Peng with paper after government officials from the cultural bureau deemed it unfit for display before the inauguration of the SH Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prince Harry is shown the Apache helicopter flight line by an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTER/John Stillwell
Britain's Prince Harry is shown the Apache helicopter flight line by an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTER/John Stillwell
Soldiers of Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Dnestr region take part in a military parade during Independence Day celebration in Tiraspol, in Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Transdniestria September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Soldiers of Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Dnestr region take part in a military parade during Independence Day celebration in Tiraspol, in Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Transdniestria September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Soldiers carry children as locals follow them towards safer area after two earthquakes hit Zhaotong, Yunnan province, September 7, 2012. REUTERS
Soldiers carry children as locals follow them towards safer area after two earthquakes hit Zhaotong, Yunnan province, September 7, 2012. REUTERS
Bob (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
Bob (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ten of thousand protesters gesture to show their refusal for the launch of national education in schools as they take part in a demonstration outside government headquarters in Hong Kong September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Ten of thousand protesters gesture to show their refusal for the launch of national education in schools as they take part in a demonstration outside government headquarters in Hong Kong September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model presents a creation during the African Icons Spring/Summer 2013 collection show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation during the African Icons Spring/Summer 2013 collection show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wang Zhiming of China celebrates after a World Record throw in the Men's F40 classification Javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. He won gold. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wang Zhiming of China celebrates after a World Record throw in the Men's F40 classification Javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. He won gold. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Noomi Rapace poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Passion" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Noomi Rapace poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Passion" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Press photographers take pictures as protesters run for cover from tear-gas fired by riot police during an anti-government march in downtown Manama September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Press photographers take pictures as protesters run for cover from tear-gas fired by riot police during an anti-government march in downtown Manama September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A container terminal operator walks up the stairs to Emma Maersk, one of the world's largest containers which is designed to carry 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (ETU), at Container Terminal 9 at Hong Kong's Kwai Chung district September 7,...more
A container terminal operator walks up the stairs to Emma Maersk, one of the world's largest containers which is designed to carry 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (ETU), at Container Terminal 9 at Hong Kong's Kwai Chung district September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Villagers stand on a damaged bridge over the flooded river Mahisagar after heavy rains at Udalpur village in Panchmahal district of the western Indian state of Gujarat September 7, 2012. Picture taken September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers stand on a damaged bridge over the flooded river Mahisagar after heavy rains at Udalpur village in Panchmahal district of the western Indian state of Gujarat September 7, 2012. Picture taken September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A butcher carries beef at Petare's market in Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A butcher carries beef at Petare's market in Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Security guards stand at the runway entrance before the presentation of the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Security guards stand at the runway entrance before the presentation of the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models participate in a pillow fight at the Alice Olivia party during "Fashion's Night Out" in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models participate in a pillow fight at the Alice Olivia party during "Fashion's Night Out" in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A dog takes cover from heavy rain outside a wooden house in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A dog takes cover from heavy rain outside a wooden house in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Army soldiers sit atop an armed personnel carrier securing a road where protesters rallied to demand that Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be put on trial in Sanaa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abullah
Army soldiers sit atop an armed personnel carrier securing a road where protesters rallied to demand that Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be put on trial in Sanaa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abullah
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.