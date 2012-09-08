Edition:
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from a reporter at the airport in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from a reporter at the airport in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Police officers detain a protester in support of women's rights group Femen, during a civic-military parade commemorating the Independence Day of Brazil in Brasilia September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Police officers detain a protester in support of women's rights group Femen, during a civic-military parade commemorating the Independence Day of Brazil in Brasilia September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (back to camera) waits for first lady Michelle Obama (L-R), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

U.S. President Barack Obama (back to camera) waits for first lady Michelle Obama (L-R), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's wife Jill to join him on stage at a campaign event at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>A member of an art gallery covers an art piece by Beijing-based artist Chi Peng with paper after government officials from the cultural bureau deemed it unfit for display before the inauguration of the SH Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A member of an art gallery covers an art piece by Beijing-based artist Chi Peng with paper after government officials from the cultural bureau deemed it unfit for display before the inauguration of the SH Contemporary Art Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Britain's Prince Harry is shown the Apache helicopter flight line by an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTER/John Stillwell</p>

Britain's Prince Harry is shown the Apache helicopter flight line by an unidentified member of his squadron at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTER/John Stillwell

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Soldiers of Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Dnestr region take part in a military parade during Independence Day celebration in Tiraspol, in Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Transdniestria September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Soldiers of Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Dnestr region take part in a military parade during Independence Day celebration in Tiraspol, in Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Transdniestria September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Soldiers carry children as locals follow them towards safer area after two earthquakes hit Zhaotong, Yunnan province, September 7, 2012. REUTERS</p>

Soldiers carry children as locals follow them towards safer area after two earthquakes hit Zhaotong, Yunnan province, September 7, 2012. REUTERS

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Bob (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Bob (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Ten of thousand protesters gesture to show their refusal for the launch of national education in schools as they take part in a demonstration outside government headquarters in Hong Kong September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Ten of thousand protesters gesture to show their refusal for the launch of national education in schools as they take part in a demonstration outside government headquarters in Hong Kong September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>A model presents a creation during the African Icons Spring/Summer 2013 collection show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the African Icons Spring/Summer 2013 collection show, during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Wang Zhiming of China celebrates after a World Record throw in the Men's F40 classification Javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. He won gold. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Wang Zhiming of China celebrates after a World Record throw in the Men's F40 classification Javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. He won gold. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Actress Noomi Rapace poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Passion" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actress Noomi Rapace poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Passion" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Press photographers take pictures as protesters run for cover from tear-gas fired by riot police during an anti-government march in downtown Manama September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Press photographers take pictures as protesters run for cover from tear-gas fired by riot police during an anti-government march in downtown Manama September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>A container terminal operator walks up the stairs to Emma Maersk, one of the world's largest containers which is designed to carry 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (ETU), at Container Terminal 9 at Hong Kong's Kwai Chung district September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A container terminal operator walks up the stairs to Emma Maersk, one of the world's largest containers which is designed to carry 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (ETU), at Container Terminal 9 at Hong Kong's Kwai Chung district September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Villagers stand on a damaged bridge over the flooded river Mahisagar after heavy rains at Udalpur village in Panchmahal district of the western Indian state of Gujarat September 7, 2012. Picture taken September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Villagers stand on a damaged bridge over the flooded river Mahisagar after heavy rains at Udalpur village in Panchmahal district of the western Indian state of Gujarat September 7, 2012. Picture taken September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>A butcher carries beef at Petare's market in Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A butcher carries beef at Petare's market in Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Security guards stand at the runway entrance before the presentation of the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Security guards stand at the runway entrance before the presentation of the Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Models participate in a pillow fight at the Alice Olivia party during "Fashion's Night Out" in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Models participate in a pillow fight at the Alice Olivia party during "Fashion's Night Out" in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>A dog takes cover from heavy rain outside a wooden house in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A dog takes cover from heavy rain outside a wooden house in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

<p>Army soldiers sit atop an armed personnel carrier securing a road where protesters rallied to demand that Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be put on trial in Sanaa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abullah </p>

Army soldiers sit atop an armed personnel carrier securing a road where protesters rallied to demand that Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be put on trial in Sanaa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abullah

Saturday, September 08, 2012

Saturday, September 08, 2012

