Editor's choice
A woman touches the wall at the "Empty Sky" memorial dedicated to the victims of the attack on the World Trade Center at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A rickshaw driver sits on his rickshaw while he waits for passengers along the streets of Kathmandu September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Palestinian protesters throw shoes at a banner of Prime Minister Salam Fayyad during a demonstration against high living costs and the government in the West Bank city of Hebron September 10, 2012. Palestinian youths attacked a local police station and other government buildings in Hebron on Monday as protests against the rising cost of living in the occupied West Bank turned increasingly violent. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Police stand near a demonstrator as she cries during a protest near a nuclear power project in Kudankulam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 10, 2012. Riot police fired tear gas to break up thousands of protesters on a beach near India's largest nuclear power project, due to fire up within weeks despite months of opposition. Demonstrators waded into the crashing waves or escaped in fishing boats as hundreds of police advanced, television images showed. Rocks were thrown at police and several injuries were reported on both sides. Some 4,000 activists, mainly women and children from fishing villages, had camped on the beach about a mile from the Kudankulam power station to complain about the threat of radiation from the plant near the southern tip of the country. REUTERS/Stringer
An Alcoa Inc. worker protests against their dismissals from employment in front of the Ministry of Employment building in Rome September 10, 2012. The Italian government has received only generic expressions of interest in Alcoa Inc's loss-making aluminium plant on the island of Sardinia and there is no firm bid on the table, Industry Minister Corrado Passera told Reuters on Sunday. U.S.-listed aluminium maker Alcoa has decided to close down its Sardinian smelter, putting at risk around 1,500 jobs in an area that has one of the highest unemployment rates in Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A soldier runs as he keeps local residents and rescue workers moving during a landslide in Luozehe town after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. Rescuers in southwestern China tried on Saturday to reach remote communities rocked by earthquakes that killed at least 81 people and damaged thousands of buildings, more than 800 people were injured, state media reported. Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications on Friday and the death toll could rise as news trickles in from cut-off areas, the Xinhua news agency said. The flag reads, "Members of the Communist Party of China". REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker places aircraft miniatures at the Limox booth for the upcoming ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Andy Murray serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as Natsuki of Yokohama, Japan, raises his arms for a portrait from Brooklyn, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A mother touches the head of her son who is undergoing treatment at the paediatric cancer section of the Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa September 10, 2012. Doctors at the hospital dressed up as fantasy characters on Monday to cheer up cancer-stricken children during Children's Day, celebrated in Honduras every September 10. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An attendee takes a photo as models present creations for the Bebe Spring 2013 collection at Bortolami Gallery in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. Around 10,000 striking South African platinum miners marched from one Lonmin mine shaft to another on Monday, threatening to kill strike breakers, as another illegal stoppage hit Gold Fields, the world's fourth biggest gold miner. Wage talks to end the month-long Lonmin strike, which erupted in deadly violence last month, failed to start as scheduled. The independent labour mediator said it could only take part in the process if workers returned to work by a Monday deadline, but the vast majority stayed away. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A U.S. soldier covers himself from dust as a U.S. helicopter takes off after a ceremony handing over the Bagram prison to Afghan authorities, at the U.S. airbase in Bagram, north of Kabul September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Residents and members of the Free Syrian Army inspect the damages at a Free Syrian Army's base, destroyed by a jet's strike in Aleppo's Al-Shaar district September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Zhou Zhanchang, a 12-year-old survivor, rests after receiving medical treatment in a tent outside a hospital after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province, China, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Office workers watch a parade for British Olympic and Paralympic athletes in London September 10, 2012. Tens of thousands of Britons took to the streets of London on Monday to cheer Olympic and Paralympic athletes, celebrating a summer of spectacular sport that surprised even the most optimistic by lifting the host nation's mood. REUTERS/Tim Ireland/Pool
Games makers perform athlete Mo Farah's trademark "Mobot" pose as they wait for a parade of British Olympic and Paralympic athletes in London September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
New York Mets center fielder Andres Torres (56) watches a fan chase the ball hit by Washington Nationals batter Ryan Zimmerman for a two-run home run into the batter's eye in the third inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Designer Donna Karan (L) sits in the audience seats prior to the presentation of her Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedfor
Kuwaiti men look at their cell phones as they listen to opposition lawmakers during a protest in Kuwait City September 10, 2012. Around 1,500 Kuwaitis took part in a rally late on Monday to protest against possible changes in the electoral law and call for more democracy. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
A motorist talks on his mobile phone as he waits at traffic lights in Beijing, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Deng Shuai, 14, holds a portrait of his father, who died in an earthquake, after a burial ceremony after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
