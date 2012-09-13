A farmer washes himself with water from a police water cannon in front of a barricade, which was set up by the police to block the farmers' march in front of the national assembly in central Seoul September 12, 2012. Police used the water cannon to put out the fire on rice straw caused by farmers. Police said about 4,000 farmers attended the rally. The local beef cattle farmers demanded the government take measures against the fall of local beef cattle price and the soaring price of feed, which they insisted was caused by the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the U.S. and South Korea. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won