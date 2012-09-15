Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 15, 2012 | 12:20pm IST

Editor's Choice

<p>A protester shouts slogans as he stands on a burnt car during clashes with riot police along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad, hurled stones on Friday at a line of police in Cairo blocking their way to the U.S. embassy, which was attacked earlier this week. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A protester shouts slogans as he stands on a burnt car during clashes with riot police along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad,...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A protester shouts slogans as he stands on a burnt car during clashes with riot police along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad, hurled stones on Friday at a line of police in Cairo blocking their way to the U.S. embassy, which was attacked earlier this week. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 24
<p>A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. President Barack Obama arrived at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday to lead a ceremony honoring the return of the remains of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans killed in an attack in Libya this week. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the other Americans died after gunmen attacked the lightly fortified U.S. consulate and a safe house refuge in Benghazi on Tuesday night. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. President Barack Obama arrived at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday to lead a ceremony honoring the return of the...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. President Barack Obama arrived at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday to lead a ceremony honoring the return of the remains of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans killed in an attack in Libya this week. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the other Americans died after gunmen attacked the lightly fortified U.S. consulate and a safe house refuge in Benghazi on Tuesday night. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 24
<p>A worker frowns amidst dust inside an open-air plant which crushes rocks to produce construction materials on the Gobi Deserton Gobi Desert in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, September 14, 2012. China's economic slowdown is expected to reach its nadir this quarter, with a recovery of momentum delayed until the final quarter, leaving growth for 2012 likely to fall below 8 percent, a level unseen since 1999, a Reuters poll showed. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A worker frowns amidst dust inside an open-air plant which crushes rocks to produce construction materials on the Gobi Deserton Gobi Desert in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, September 14, 2012. China's economic slowdown is expected to reach...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A worker frowns amidst dust inside an open-air plant which crushes rocks to produce construction materials on the Gobi Deserton Gobi Desert in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, September 14, 2012. China's economic slowdown is expected to reach its nadir this quarter, with a recovery of momentum delayed until the final quarter, leaving growth for 2012 likely to fall below 8 percent, a level unseen since 1999, a Reuters poll showed. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 24
<p>Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take off their shoes before visiting the As-Syakirin Mosque at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. The royal couple are on their second stop of a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Samsul Said </p>

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take off their shoes before visiting the As-Syakirin Mosque at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. The royal couple are on their second stop of a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take off their shoes before visiting the As-Syakirin Mosque at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2012. The royal couple are on their second stop of a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
4 / 24
<p>Korean rapper-singer Psy (C) performs on NBC's "Today" show with hosts (L-R) Al Roker, Natalie Morales, Savannah Guthrie and David Gregory in New York September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Korean rapper-singer Psy (C) performs on NBC's "Today" show with hosts (L-R) Al Roker, Natalie Morales, Savannah Guthrie and David Gregory in New York September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy (C) performs on NBC's "Today" show with hosts (L-R) Al Roker, Natalie Morales, Savannah Guthrie and David Gregory in New York September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
5 / 24
<p>Vilma Bertila Bincoy (R), mother of 8-year-old Evelyn Yanisa Saquij Bin, who was killed by a man in her primary school classroom, reacts next to her daughter's coffin during a ceremony in Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, some 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. Angry villagers in Guatemala killed a man by setting fire to him after he hacked Saquij Bin and 13-year-old Juan Armando Coy Cal to death with a machete in a school, on September 12. The two children were buried today in a municipal cemetery. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Vilma Bertila Bincoy (R), mother of 8-year-old Evelyn Yanisa Saquij Bin, who was killed by a man in her primary school classroom, reacts next to her daughter's coffin during a ceremony in Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, some 189 km (117 miles)...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Vilma Bertila Bincoy (R), mother of 8-year-old Evelyn Yanisa Saquij Bin, who was killed by a man in her primary school classroom, reacts next to her daughter's coffin during a ceremony in Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, some 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. Angry villagers in Guatemala killed a man by setting fire to him after he hacked Saquij Bin and 13-year-old Juan Armando Coy Cal to death with a machete in a school, on September 12. The two children were buried today in a municipal cemetery. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
6 / 24
<p>Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paul Basilic in Harissa near Beirut September 14, 2012. Pope Benedict's visit to Lebanon ranked as potentially his most dangerous even before this week's protests in the Middle East raised the stakes, but he said on Friday he never considered calling it off for safety reasons. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paul Basilic in Harissa near Beirut September 14, 2012. Pope Benedict's visit to Lebanon ranked as potentially his most dangerous even before this...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paul Basilic in Harissa near Beirut September 14, 2012. Pope Benedict's visit to Lebanon ranked as potentially his most dangerous even before this week's protests in the Middle East raised the stakes, but he said on Friday he never considered calling it off for safety reasons. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
7 / 24
<p>Riot policemen carry a barrier during a protest outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. Hundreds of people protested in front of the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, throwing objects at the building as police struggled to keep control, amid growing tensions between Asia's two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Riot policemen carry a barrier during a protest outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. Hundreds of people protested in front of the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, throwing objects at the building as police struggled to...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Riot policemen carry a barrier during a protest outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 15, 2012. Hundreds of people protested in front of the Japanese embassy in Beijing on Saturday, throwing objects at the building as police struggled to keep control, amid growing tensions between Asia's two biggest economies over a group of disputed islands. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 24
<p>Protesters help an injured man, who was hurt during clashes, along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad, hurled stones on Friday at a line of police in Cairo blocking their way to the U.S. embassy, which was attacked earlier this week. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Protesters help an injured man, who was hurt during clashes, along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad, hurled stones on Friday at...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Protesters help an injured man, who was hurt during clashes, along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad, hurled stones on Friday at a line of police in Cairo blocking their way to the U.S. embassy, which was attacked earlier this week. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 24
<p>A woman practices yoga during a mass floating event in the Dead Sea September 14, 2012. Hundreds took part in the event to raise environmental awareness for the ailing sea, located at the earth's lowest point. The event took place on the one-year anniversary of the day when thousands of naked volunteers posed at the Dead Sea for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick, who also attended Friday's event. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A woman practices yoga during a mass floating event in the Dead Sea September 14, 2012. Hundreds took part in the event to raise environmental awareness for the ailing sea, located at the earth's lowest point. The event took place on the one-year...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A woman practices yoga during a mass floating event in the Dead Sea September 14, 2012. Hundreds took part in the event to raise environmental awareness for the ailing sea, located at the earth's lowest point. The event took place on the one-year anniversary of the day when thousands of naked volunteers posed at the Dead Sea for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick, who also attended Friday's event. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
10 / 24
<p>Riot policemen stand on a bridge as protesters gather at a crossroads leading to the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 14, 2012. Security forces in Yemen fired warning shots and used water cannons against hundreds of protesters near the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Friday, a day after demonstrators angered by a film deemed blasphemous to Islam stormed the fortified compound. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Riot policemen stand on a bridge as protesters gather at a crossroads leading to the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 14, 2012. Security forces in Yemen fired warning shots and used water cannons against hundreds of protesters near the U.S. embassy in...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Riot policemen stand on a bridge as protesters gather at a crossroads leading to the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 14, 2012. Security forces in Yemen fired warning shots and used water cannons against hundreds of protesters near the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Friday, a day after demonstrators angered by a film deemed blasphemous to Islam stormed the fortified compound. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 24
<p>A man slaps the face of a firefighter as he stands in a line with colleagues during an inspection in central Beijing September 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A man slaps the face of a firefighter as he stands in a line with colleagues during an inspection in central Beijing September 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A man slaps the face of a firefighter as he stands in a line with colleagues during an inspection in central Beijing September 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 24
<p>Mexican cowboys or "charros" ride their horses during the National Day of the Charro in Cancun September 14, 2012. The National Day of the Charro was established in 1934 to commemorate the independence of Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

Mexican cowboys or "charros" ride their horses during the National Day of the Charro in Cancun September 14, 2012. The National Day of the Charro was established in 1934 to commemorate the independence of Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Mexican cowboys or "charros" ride their horses during the National Day of the Charro in Cancun September 14, 2012. The National Day of the Charro was established in 1934 to commemorate the independence of Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
13 / 24
<p>Bodyguards of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi stand guard during Friday prayers at Rome's main mosque September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli </p>

Bodyguards of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi stand guard during Friday prayers at Rome's main mosque September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Bodyguards of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi stand guard during Friday prayers at Rome's main mosque September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
14 / 24
<p>Sudanese demonstrators destroy the U.S embassy in Khartoum September 14, 2012 At least one protester was killed on Friday during a demonstration against an anti-Islam film outside the U.S. embassy in Sudan, a doctor said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sudanese demonstrators destroy the U.S embassy in Khartoum September 14, 2012 At least one protester was killed on Friday during a demonstration against an anti-Islam film outside the U.S. embassy in Sudan, a doctor said. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Sudanese demonstrators destroy the U.S embassy in Khartoum September 14, 2012 At least one protester was killed on Friday during a demonstration against an anti-Islam film outside the U.S. embassy in Sudan, a doctor said. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 24
<p>U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks in the rain at campaign rally at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, September 14, 2012. The circles are water droplets on the lens. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks in the rain at campaign rally at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, September 14, 2012. The circles are water droplets on the lens. REUTERS/Jim Young more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks in the rain at campaign rally at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, September 14, 2012. The circles are water droplets on the lens. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 24
<p>A boy sits on wooden scaffolding which is used as a temporary watch tower as people stroll along Juhu beach in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A boy sits on wooden scaffolding which is used as a temporary watch tower as people stroll along Juhu beach in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A boy sits on wooden scaffolding which is used as a temporary watch tower as people stroll along Juhu beach in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 24
<p>A woman carries a chair next to policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a drug gang member responsible for the death of a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys, in Rio de Janeiro September 14, 2012. According to local media, police officer Diego Bruno Barbosa, 24, was killed during a shootout as he was patrolling the slum one week before the inauguration of the Peacekeeping Program Unit (UPP) at the community. The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela" that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is a crucial part of the city's preparations to host soccer's World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A woman carries a chair next to policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a drug gang member responsible for the death of a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys, in Rio de Janeiro September 14, 2012....more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A woman carries a chair next to policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a drug gang member responsible for the death of a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys, in Rio de Janeiro September 14, 2012. According to local media, police officer Diego Bruno Barbosa, 24, was killed during a shootout as he was patrolling the slum one week before the inauguration of the Peacekeeping Program Unit (UPP) at the community. The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela" that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is a crucial part of the city's preparations to host soccer's World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 24
<p>Legoland Parks' Project Coordinator Stefan Bentivoglio of Germany makes fine adjustments to a lego model of Singapore's Fullerton hotel and Merlion during a media preview of Legoland Malaysia at Nusajaya, in the southern state of Johor, September 14, 2012. The 76 acres theme park which opens on Saturday is Asia's first Legoland park. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Legoland Parks' Project Coordinator Stefan Bentivoglio of Germany makes fine adjustments to a lego model of Singapore's Fullerton hotel and Merlion during a media preview of Legoland Malaysia at Nusajaya, in the southern state of Johor, September 14,...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Legoland Parks' Project Coordinator Stefan Bentivoglio of Germany makes fine adjustments to a lego model of Singapore's Fullerton hotel and Merlion during a media preview of Legoland Malaysia at Nusajaya, in the southern state of Johor, September 14, 2012. The 76 acres theme park which opens on Saturday is Asia's first Legoland park. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
19 / 24
<p>Workers puts tape to close an aisle with hard liquor in a supermarket in Prague September 14, 2012. The Czech Health Ministry on Friday indefinitely banned the sale of drinks containing more than 20 percent alcohol after 19 people died from drinking bootleg spirits containing poisonous methanol, the CTK news agency reported. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

Workers puts tape to close an aisle with hard liquor in a supermarket in Prague September 14, 2012. The Czech Health Ministry on Friday indefinitely banned the sale of drinks containing more than 20 percent alcohol after 19 people died from drinking...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Workers puts tape to close an aisle with hard liquor in a supermarket in Prague September 14, 2012. The Czech Health Ministry on Friday indefinitely banned the sale of drinks containing more than 20 percent alcohol after 19 people died from drinking bootleg spirits containing poisonous methanol, the CTK news agency reported. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
20 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation from the Antoni &amp; Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Saturday, September 15, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
21 / 24
<p>Palestinian protesters are reflected in the helmet of an Israeli security officer during a demonstration denouncing a U.S.-made film that mocks the Prophet Mohammed, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

Palestinian protesters are reflected in the helmet of an Israeli security officer during a demonstration denouncing a U.S.-made film that mocks the Prophet Mohammed, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Palestinian protesters are reflected in the helmet of an Israeli security officer during a demonstration denouncing a U.S.-made film that mocks the Prophet Mohammed, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
22 / 24
<p>Evangelical worshipers pray during a mass held by missionary Lanna Holder and her lesbian partner Pastor Rosania Rocha, in the Cidade de Refugio church they founded, in Sao Paulo May 27, 2012. This church is the first in Brazil to attend almost exclusively to the gay community. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

Evangelical worshipers pray during a mass held by missionary Lanna Holder and her lesbian partner Pastor Rosania Rocha, in the Cidade de Refugio church they founded, in Sao Paulo May 27, 2012. This church is the first in Brazil to attend almost...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

Evangelical worshipers pray during a mass held by missionary Lanna Holder and her lesbian partner Pastor Rosania Rocha, in the Cidade de Refugio church they founded, in Sao Paulo May 27, 2012. This church is the first in Brazil to attend almost exclusively to the gay community. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
23 / 24
<p>An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September, when massive orders from around the world arrive in Yiwu, located 300 km (185 miles) south of Shanghai in the prosperous Zhejiang province. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially exports destined for emerging markets. Orders come from places as far away as Europe, the United States and South America. This year, European demand for Christmas goods has dropped sharply, local vendors said. One estimated European orders were down 20 percent from last year, while another said his European orders had fallen by 40 percent. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest...more

Saturday, September 15, 2012

An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September, when massive orders from around the world arrive in Yiwu, located 300 km (185 miles) south of Shanghai in the prosperous Zhejiang province. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially exports destined for emerging markets. Orders come from places as far away as Europe, the United States and South America. This year, European demand for Christmas goods has dropped sharply, local vendors said. One estimated European orders were down 20 percent from last year, while another said his European orders had fallen by 40 percent. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Sep 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Sep 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Sep 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast