Security guards stand behind the glass doors of a closed shop next to the Chengdu Intermediate People's Court, where Wang Lijun will be tried, in Chengdu September 17, 2012. The former police chief at the heart of China's biggest political scandal in decades faces trial next week on charges of defection, taking bribes and illegal surveillance. Wang will be tried at the Intermediate Court in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Tuesday, a court official said on last Friday. The trial was expected to last for one day, the official said. REUTERS/Jason Lee