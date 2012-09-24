Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Riot police use tear gas as they try to disperse Muslim protesters during a rally in central Athens September 23, 2012. Hundreds of Muslim protesters staged a rally in central Athens on Sunday to protest against a film made in California which mocks Islam's Prophet Mohammad, the first such demonstration in Greece. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Riot police use tear gas as they try to disperse Muslim protesters during a rally in central Athens September 23, 2012. Hundreds of Muslim protesters staged a rally in central Athens on Sunday to protest against a film made in California which mocks Islam's Prophet Mohammad, the first such demonstration in Greece. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Children watch as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 23, 2012, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Children watch as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 23, 2012, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (L) and Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany embrace after the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. Vettel won the race while Alonso finished in third place. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (L) and Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany embrace after the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. Vettel won the race while Alonso finished in third place. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>New York Yankees right fielder Raul Ibanez (27) climbs the wall but only the fans have a chance to catch the ball on a two-run home run by Oakland Athletics batter Cliff Pennington in the second inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

New York Yankees right fielder Raul Ibanez (27) climbs the wall but only the fans have a chance to catch the ball on a two-run home run by Oakland Athletics batter Cliff Pennington in the second inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after it was immersed into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 23, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Babu </p>

A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after it was immersed into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 23, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A man sings karaoke in his apartment in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A man sings karaoke in his apartment in central Yangon September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Taylor Swift (L) performs with a member of her band during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Taylor Swift (L) performs with a member of her band during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>A girl stands next to graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez on a motorcycle in Caracas September 7, 2012. In Venezuela's biggest slum, a graffiti artist stencils a painting of President Hugo Chavez dunking a basketball. Another has him rapping to hip-hop music, and another doing a wheelie on a motorcycle. "Chavez el mio" ("My Chavez") reads a slogan on one of the series of striking campaign images ahead of the October 7 election. It is a new look for the 58-year-old president, who is seeking another six-year term in a tight race despite undergoing cancer surgery three times since June 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A girl stands next to graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez on a motorcycle in Caracas September 7, 2012. In Venezuela's biggest slum, a graffiti artist stencils a painting of President Hugo Chavez dunking a basketball. Another has him rapping to hip-hop music, and another doing a wheelie on a motorcycle. "Chavez el mio" ("My Chavez") reads a slogan on one of the series of striking campaign images ahead of the October 7 election. It is a new look for the 58-year-old president, who is seeking another six-year term in a tight race despite undergoing cancer surgery three times since June 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Soccer officials discuss postponing the start of the Spanish First Division soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid, as technicians try to get the lights back on after a power failure on half of the soccer pitch, at Teresa Rivero stadium in Madrid September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Soccer officials discuss postponing the start of the Spanish First Division soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid, as technicians try to get the lights back on after a power failure on half of the soccer pitch, at Teresa Rivero stadium in Madrid September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Singer Katy Perry covers her ears as cars drive past during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Singer Katy Perry covers her ears as cars drive past during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Aaron Paul (R) is congratulated by fellow actor Giancarlo Esposito after Paul won the award for outstanding supporting actor for a drama series for his role in "Breaking Bad" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Aaron Paul (R) is congratulated by fellow actor Giancarlo Esposito after Paul won the award for outstanding supporting actor for a drama series for his role in "Breaking Bad" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A boy with his face covered with coloured powder hangs from a wall as he watches people immerse statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 23, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A boy with his face covered with coloured powder hangs from a wall as he watches people immerse statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 23, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Libyan security forces head to a compound which had been taken over by an armed group in Tripoli September 23, 2012. Libya's army on Sunday ordered rogue armed groups in and around Tripoli to leave state and military premises or be ejected by force, apparently seeking to capitalize on the withdrawal of militias from Benghazi and Derna. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Libyan security forces head to a compound which had been taken over by an armed group in Tripoli September 23, 2012. Libya's army on Sunday ordered rogue armed groups in and around Tripoli to leave state and military premises or be ejected by force, apparently seeking to capitalize on the withdrawal of militias from Benghazi and Derna. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A model displays a creation from the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>Volunteers add olive oil to create the world's biggest vegetable salad during a Guinness World Record attempt in Pantelimon, near Bucharest September 23, 2012. The salad, made of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, olives, sweet peppers, green salad, olive oil and salt, weighed at 19,050 kg (41,998 lb) and established a new World Record. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

Volunteers add olive oil to create the world's biggest vegetable salad during a Guinness World Record attempt in Pantelimon, near Bucharest September 23, 2012. The salad, made of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, olives, sweet peppers, green salad, olive oil and salt, weighed at 19,050 kg (41,998 lb) and established a new World Record. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Visitors ride a roller coaster at the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 23, 2012. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital over the next two weeks for the 179th Oktoberfest, which runs until October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Visitors ride a roller coaster at the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 23, 2012. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital over the next two weeks for the 179th Oktoberfest, which runs until October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>A Palestinian boy sits on a tree as a girl plays on a makeshift swing in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy sits on a tree as a girl plays on a makeshift swing in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A Belarusian soldier fills his ballot form during the parliamentary election at a polling station in Minsk, September 23, 2012. The election on Sunday is likely to reinforce hardline President Alexander Lukashenko's grip on the small former Soviet country despite a boycott call from the dispirited opposition. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

A Belarusian soldier fills his ballot form during the parliamentary election at a polling station in Minsk, September 23, 2012. The election on Sunday is likely to reinforce hardline President Alexander Lukashenko's grip on the small former Soviet country despite a boycott call from the dispirited opposition. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Maracay, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Caracas September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Maracay, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Caracas September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A woman clasps her hands as she listens to U.S. President Barack Obama speak at a campaign rally at the Henry Maier Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A woman clasps her hands as she listens to U.S. President Barack Obama speak at a campaign rally at the Henry Maier Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) celebrates his touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during their NFL football game in San Diego, California September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) celebrates his touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during their NFL football game in San Diego, California September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Eszter Szlavi warms up before starting the Hungarian pole dance competition in Budapest, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Eszter Szlavi warms up before starting the Hungarian pole dance competition in Budapest, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she spoke at a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she spoke at a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

