Mon Oct 1, 2012

<p>A police officer uses his baton to hit an activist from the National Committee to protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports during a protest against the government in Dhaka, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign rally in Caracas, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>A boy is silhouetted as he looks through the curtains before performers get ready to perform a play based on Hindu mythology while celebrating the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Performers rest before the television show "The Voice of China" in Shanghai September 30, 2012. The "Voice of China" television show has an audience of more than 40.5 million viewers, local media report. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>South Korean Kim Byong-jo, 75, who is originally from North Korea's Yongkang county, and his wife bow in the direction of North Korea during as they observe a worship service for family ancestors in Paju, north of Seoul, September 30, 2012, on the occasion of Chuseok, the Korean Thanksgiving Day. Kim has not been able to visit his hometown since the 1950-53 Korean War. Chuseok is a time for Korean families to remember and honour their dead ancestors and Imjingak pavilion is the closest residents of the capitalist south can get to the border with the communist north. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>A boy carries toy guns in Al Qasseer city, near Homs, Syria, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Wrestlers covered in oil grapple as they take part in a traditional oil wrestling competition in the village of Cherna, north-east of Sofia, Bulgaria, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Residents inspect the site of a bomb attack in the town of Taji, north of Baghdad, September 30, 2012. A string of car bomb blasts targeting mainly police checkpoints killed at least 17 people across Iraq on Sunday, police and hospital sources said. REUTERS/Saad Shalash </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez avoids a tackle by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) before fumbling away the ball in the second quarter of their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>A protestor gestures as she marches through the streets of Paris during a demonstration against austerity plans, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>A pro-Telangana supporter throws a stone towards the riot police personnel during a protest in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, India, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Montpellier's Nikola Karabatic (2nd,L) is escorted to a police car at the end of his team's Ligue 1 handball match against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Young women wearing high-heeled shoes hold onto a railing while walking downhill during Notte Bianca (White Night) celebrations in Valletta, late September 29, 2012. The White Night, an all-night cultural event, is celebrated in various cities all over the world. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England hits his approach shot to the seventh green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Atlanta Falcons holder Matt Bosher holds the ball as kicker Matt Bryant (2), kicks the winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of their NFL football game in Atlanta, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Members of Royal Liberty Morris, a group of traditional English morris dancers, sit on a bench before performing at the Pearly Kings and Queens Harvest Festival at the Guildhall in London, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney departs after services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Belmont, Massachusetts, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain salutes his fans after his victory in the Aragon Motorcycling Grand Prix at the Motorland circuit in Alcaniz, near Zaragoza, Spain, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Pakistan's Yasir Arafat (R) is run out as India's Zaheer Khan watches the bails come off during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Kalex Moto2 rider Pol Espargaro of Spain celebrates with his fans his victory of the Aragon MotoGP Grand Prix at the Motorland circuit in Alcaniz, near Zaragoza, Spain, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy holds a myrtle branch and palm fond as he walks past a ritual booth known as a sukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 30, 2012. A myrtle branch is used in rituals during the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot which begins at sundown on Sunday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>New Orleans Saints Corey White (L) and safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in the second half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, September 30, 2012. Packers beat the Saints 28-27. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. Hundreds of Muslims in Bangladesh burned at least four Buddhist temples and 15 homes of Buddhists on Sunday after complaining that a Buddhist man had insulted Islam, police and residents said. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

<p>Argentina Los Pumas' Martin Landajo runs to score a try under pressure of New Zealand All Blacks' Israel Dagg during their Rugby Championship test match in La Plata, Argentina, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Monday, October 01, 2012

