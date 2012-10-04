The body of a woman lies next to what rescuers say are her belongings at the scene of a bus accident at the Ruta Interamericana expressway in Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2012. According to the local media, three women died in the accident when the bus lost its brakes and crashed into several vehicles. The accident took place about 10 miles from Guatemala City. The folder (top R) reads, "Wen, I love you". REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez