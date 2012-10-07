A symbolic coffin is placed in front of police officers by demonstrators outside the Casa Presidencial, or Presidential House, in Guatemala City October 5, 2012. Union members and other protesters demonstrated after six people blocking a road in Totonicapan, some 250 km (150 miles) southwest of Guatemala City, were, according to them, killed by gunshots as they were disbanded by the army and police, local media reported. Guatemala's President Otto Perez Molina said that the soldiers had fired the shots into the air. The sign on the coffin reads, "Military outside our territory". REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez