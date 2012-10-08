Editor’s Choice
Pensioners Carmen Ruiz (R), 82, and her husband Francisco Arias, 83, cry as they listen to a speech during a protest against further tax hikes and austerity cuts in Malaga, southern Spain October 7, 2012. The demonstration comes only days after Spain's central bank chief undercut the government's proposed 2013 budget on October 4, saying it was based on over-rosy forecasts for economic growth and tax revenue, as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy weighs when to seek an international bailout. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Opposition activists pose with a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, with a black ribbon commonly used for the deceased tied around it, on Putin's birthday in Moscow October 7, 2012. Putin turns 60 on Sunday, his grip on power weaker than in the past but under little immediate threat if the oil price stays high. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The installation 'Sheltered position' of German artist Sabine Reyer shows one hundred Barbie dolls dressed with burkas at the Ruhr-Biennale in Dortmund October 7, 2012. The second Ruhr Biennale will host the exhibition from October 7 until December 12. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A fighter of the pro-government Ras Kimboni Brigade holds his weapon as he gets a haircut inside a barber's kiosk in a market area in the centre of the southern Somali port city of Kismayo, about 500 km (310 miles) south of Mogadishu in this October 7, 2012 handout photo taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
A man casts his vote at a polling booth in Potocari, near Srebrenica, October 7, 2012. Bosnians, voting in the local elections, are likely to keep in power nationalist parties reflecting ethnic rivalries, 17 years after war ended. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (back L) watches Serbia's Novak Djokovic dance with ballgirls after Djokovic won their men's singles final at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (back L) watches Serbia's Novak Djokovic dance with ballgirls after Djokovic won their men's singles final at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Venezuelans line up before casting their vote during the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. Venezuelans vote on Sunday with President Hugo Chavez facing the biggest electoral challenge yet to his socialist rule from a young rival tapping into discontent over crime and cronyism. Henrique Capriles, a centrist state governor, edged toward the still popular Chavez in final polls thanks to a vigorous campaign that united the opposition and made him its best chance of ending Chavez's 14-year rule. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A wounded Palestinian boy speaks on the phone with his family following an Israeli air strike in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip October 7, 2012. A missile fired by an Israeli aircraft hit and wounded two Palestinian militants and eight bystanders in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Palestinian hospital officials said. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles carrying U.S. President Barack Obama as he begins a three day campaign swing to California and Ohio, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles carrying U.S. President Barack Obama as he begins a three day campaign swing to California and Ohio, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Locals from Sabah wave Malaysian flags during the Malaysia Day celebrations marking Sabah's entry into Malaysia, in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2012. With a general election due within seven months, the 13-party ruling Barisan Nasional coalition is banking on Sabah and neighbouring Sarawak state on Borneo island to prolong its 55-year grip on power. Picture taken September 16, 2012. To match Feature MALAYSIA-IMMIGRANTS/ REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Former Jordanian lawmaker Rudaina Al Atti (R), carrying a picture of her with Jordan's King Abdullah, walks past a cleaner as she leaves the parliament after packing her belongings in Amman October 7, 2012. Jordan's King Abdullah on October 4 dissolved the country's pro-government rubber stamp parliament, a constitutional move to pave the way for elections expected early next year. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Grounds crew members run across the field tarp as rain delays Game 1 of the MLB ALDS playoff baseball series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in Baltimore, Maryland October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Grounds crew members run across the field tarp as rain delays Game 1 of the MLB ALDS playoff baseball series between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in Baltimore, Maryland October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles is mobbed by supporters after he voted in the presidential election pitting him against President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas October 7, 2012. Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez faces the toughest election of his 14-year rule on Sunday in a vote pitting his charisma and oil-financed largesse against fresh-faced challenger Henrique Capriles' promise of jobs, safer streets and an end to cronyism. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A rainbow is seen near a man being sprayed with water from a water fountain in a public park near Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A rainbow is seen near a man being sprayed with water from a water fountain in a public park near Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pastor Lee Jong-rak feeds his 25-year-old son Lee Eun-man, who has cerebral palsy, at the Joosarang church in Seoul September 18, 2012. The South Korean pastor, who runs a "baby box" where mothers can leave unwanted infants, has seen a sharp increase in the number of newborns being left there because, the pastor says, of a new law aimed protecting the rights of children. South Korea is trying to shed a reputation of being a source of babies for adoption by people abroad. It is encouraging domestic adoption and tightening up the process of a child's transfer from birth mother to adoptive parents. Picture taken September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
West Indies' Chris Gayle jumps as his teammates watch after winning the World Twenty20 final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
West Indies' Chris Gayle jumps as his teammates watch after winning the World Twenty20 final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A child living in the shanty area of al-Dweiqa walks past smouldering rubbish as he makes his way home from school in Cairo October 4, 2012. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has won grudging respect from detractors in his first 100 days by sending the army back to barracks faster than anyone expected and raising Egypt's international profile in several newsmaking visits abroad. Yet his political fortunes and those of the Muslim Brotherhood which propelled him to power may well depend on his delivering on more mundane issues such as easing traffic congestion and bread and fuel shortages by October 7 as promised. Picture taken October 4, 2012. To match Analysis EGYPT-MURSI/ REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A view of the R Premadasa stadium at sunset through a hole in the scoreboard before the world Twenty20 final between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A view of the R Premadasa stadium at sunset through a hole in the scoreboard before the world Twenty20 final between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
FC Sion's Kyle Lafferty (L) fights for the ball with FC Luzern's Alain Wiss (C) and Tomislav Puljic during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Sion October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
FC Sion's Kyle Lafferty (L) fights for the ball with FC Luzern's Alain Wiss (C) and Tomislav Puljic during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Sion October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
The installation titled "The New Nomos of the Planet" by artist Haim Sokol is displayed at Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The installation titled "The New Nomos of the Planet" by artist Haim Sokol is displayed at Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Police officers carry a detained opposition activist to a bus during a protest on Russia's President Vladimir Putin's birthday in Moscow October 7, 2012. Putin turns 60 on Sunday, his grip on power weaker than in the past but under little immediate threat if the oil price stays high. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Afghan men work at a brick factory on the outskirts of Jalalabad October 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan men work at a brick factory on the outskirts of Jalalabad October 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Parwiz
San Francisco Giants Buster Posey's home run ball clears the wall over Cincinnati Reds left fielder Ryan Ludwick (48) in the sixth inning of Game 1 in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in San Francisco, California October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Two boys walk along the beach on The Solent at Stokes Bay in Gosport, England October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Two boys walk along the beach on The Solent at Stokes Bay in Gosport, England October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
