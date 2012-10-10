Editor's choice
A man smokes a cigarette near a goat standing on a pole of a temple at Khokana in Lalitpur October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man smokes a cigarette near a goat standing on a pole of a temple at Khokana in Lalitpur October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child jumps on the waste products that are used to make poultry feed as she plays in a tannery at Hazaribagh in Dhaka October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A child jumps on the waste products that are used to make poultry feed as she plays in a tannery at Hazaribagh in Dhaka October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A protester taunts riot policemen in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester taunts riot policemen in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Amazonian Indians, fishermen and local residents react as a helicopter flies over them as they block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria...more
Amazonian Indians, fishermen and local residents react as a helicopter flies over them as they block heavy machinery being used to construct the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in protest against what they call the violation of their rights, in Vitoria do Xingu near Altamira, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) wait for a start of a campaign rally in Berane October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Supporters of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) wait for a start of a campaign rally in Berane October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Six-year-old Abel watches from his window as an excavator demolishes a neighbor's shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Six-year-old Abel watches from his window as an excavator demolishes a neighbor's shack in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Police try to disperse protesters during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
Police try to disperse protesters during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
People enjoy drinks in a cafe in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People enjoy drinks in a cafe in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or...more
Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or "coffin homes", packed in a single apartment of little over 50 square meters. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A police officer walks behind a figure of computer-generated pop star Hatsune Miku at the venue of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A police officer walks behind a figure of computer-generated pop star Hatsune Miku at the venue of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play a reaction game in the new gym during the official launch of The Football Association's National Football Centre at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent, central England...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play a reaction game in the new gym during the official launch of The Football Association's National Football Centre at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Street artists finish a piece by Shepard Fairey in east London, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Street artists finish a piece by Shepard Fairey in east London, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
St. Louis Cardinals' centerfielder Jon Jay (19) makes a catch against the wall during their game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning of Game 2 in their series in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
St. Louis Cardinals' centerfielder Jon Jay (19) makes a catch against the wall during their game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning of Game 2 in their series in St. Louis, Missouri October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A drug addict is reflected on a mirror as he sits at "The Mother Camp", a part of the Taj Begum ("Woman's Crown") restaurant in Kabul October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A drug addict is reflected on a mirror as he sits at "The Mother Camp", a part of the Taj Begum ("Woman's Crown") restaurant in Kabul October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Passers-by photograph and examine an art installation promoting the exhibition "Naked Men" in front of the Leopold museum in Vienna October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Passers-by photograph and examine an art installation promoting the exhibition "Naked Men" in front of the Leopold museum in Vienna October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Oakland Athletics third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) is forced out at 2nd by Detroit Tigers second baseman Omar Infante (4) in the 2nd inning of Game 3 in their series in Oakland, California October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Oakland Athletics third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) is forced out at 2nd by Detroit Tigers second baseman Omar Infante (4) in the 2nd inning of Game 3 in their series in Oakland, California October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
A salmon jumps out of the water while feeding as sports fishermen cruise by at the mouth of Capilano River in West Vancouver, British Columbia October 9, 2012. Salmon have been migrating up the river to spawn. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A salmon jumps out of the water while feeding as sports fishermen cruise by at the mouth of Capilano River in West Vancouver, British Columbia October 9, 2012. Salmon have been migrating up the river to spawn. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding US presidential candiate Mitt Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Police officers catch a man who ran on the field holding US presidential candiate Mitt Romney sign in the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants of Game 3 in their series in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Qatar's Marconi Amaral (C) fights for the ball with Oman's Hussain Al-Ghilani (L) and Mazen AlKabsi during their international friendly soccer match in Doha October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Qatar's Marconi Amaral (C) fights for the ball with Oman's Hussain Al-Ghilani (L) and Mazen AlKabsi during their international friendly soccer match in Doha October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi waits for the start of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi waits for the start of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Next Slideshows
Editor’s Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.