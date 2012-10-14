Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Oct 14, 2012 | 11:35am IST

Editor's Choice

<p>A woman asks a couple for alms as they watch a demonstration against the public payment of banks' debts in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A woman asks a couple for alms as they watch a demonstration against the public payment of banks' debts in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Sunday, October 14, 2012

A woman asks a couple for alms as they watch a demonstration against the public payment of banks' debts in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
1 / 24
<p>A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool </p>

A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool

Sunday, October 14, 2012

A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool

Close
2 / 24
<p>Protestors shout slogans as they bang pots during a protest against the public payment of banks' debts as part of the global noise initiative to condemn the global debt in Malaga, southern Spain October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

Protestors shout slogans as they bang pots during a protest against the public payment of banks' debts as part of the global noise initiative to condemn the global debt in Malaga, southern Spain October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Protestors shout slogans as they bang pots during a protest against the public payment of banks' debts as part of the global noise initiative to condemn the global debt in Malaga, southern Spain October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 24
<p>A U.S. Secret Service Agent stands at detail behind Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A U.S. Secret Service Agent stands at detail behind Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, October 14, 2012

A U.S. Secret Service Agent stands at detail behind Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 24
<p>Fans of Ivory Coast's national football team help other fans escape the violence in the upper tiers of Leopold Sedar Senghor stadium in Dakar October 13 2012. Senegal's African Nations Cup tie with Ivory Coast was abandoned on Saturday when riot police fired teargas inside the packed stadium as thousands of fans lit fires and threw objects in protest at the home team's show. The fans are being lowered as rocks were being thrown towards the upper tiers. REUTERS/Mamadou Gomis </p>

Fans of Ivory Coast's national football team help other fans escape the violence in the upper tiers of Leopold Sedar Senghor stadium in Dakar October 13 2012. Senegal's African Nations Cup tie with Ivory Coast was abandoned on Saturday when riot...more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Fans of Ivory Coast's national football team help other fans escape the violence in the upper tiers of Leopold Sedar Senghor stadium in Dakar October 13 2012. Senegal's African Nations Cup tie with Ivory Coast was abandoned on Saturday when riot police fired teargas inside the packed stadium as thousands of fans lit fires and threw objects in protest at the home team's show. The fans are being lowered as rocks were being thrown towards the upper tiers. REUTERS/Mamadou Gomis

Close
5 / 24
<p>A Balinese man adjusts his clothes during an Odalan festival at Apuan village in Tabanan, on the resort island of Bali October 13, 2012. The Odalan festival is a Hindu-Balinese ceremony held to signify the day a temple was initially completed. An Odalan celebration, held every 210 days, consists of worship services, and the sacrifice of offerings such as food, money and flowers from the people. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A Balinese man adjusts his clothes during an Odalan festival at Apuan village in Tabanan, on the resort island of Bali October 13, 2012. The Odalan festival is a Hindu-Balinese ceremony held to signify the day a temple was initially completed. An...more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

A Balinese man adjusts his clothes during an Odalan festival at Apuan village in Tabanan, on the resort island of Bali October 13, 2012. The Odalan festival is a Hindu-Balinese ceremony held to signify the day a temple was initially completed. An Odalan celebration, held every 210 days, consists of worship services, and the sacrifice of offerings such as food, money and flowers from the people. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
6 / 24
<p>Syrian tanks, seen from the Turkish village of Saribuk in Hatay province along the Turkish-Syrian border, drive towards the town of Darkush in northern Syria, where heavy clashes are ongoing between rebel fighters and government troops October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

Syrian tanks, seen from the Turkish village of Saribuk in Hatay province along the Turkish-Syrian border, drive towards the town of Darkush in northern Syria, where heavy clashes are ongoing between rebel fighters and government troops October 13,...more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Syrian tanks, seen from the Turkish village of Saribuk in Hatay province along the Turkish-Syrian border, drive towards the town of Darkush in northern Syria, where heavy clashes are ongoing between rebel fighters and government troops October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
7 / 24
<p>A plane flies over the Space Shuttle Endeavour as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A plane flies over the Space Shuttle Endeavour as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, October 14, 2012

A plane flies over the Space Shuttle Endeavour as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 24
<p>An investigator inspects a crime scene where a 16-year old was shot on Wednesday night in Nogales October 12, 2012. A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot at suspected drug smugglers who were hurling rocks from Mexico across the border into Arizona, the agency said on Thursday, and Mexican authorities said one of them, the 16-year-old, was killed. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An investigator inspects a crime scene where a 16-year old was shot on Wednesday night in Nogales October 12, 2012. A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot at suspected drug smugglers who were hurling rocks from Mexico across the border into Arizona, the...more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

An investigator inspects a crime scene where a 16-year old was shot on Wednesday night in Nogales October 12, 2012. A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot at suspected drug smugglers who were hurling rocks from Mexico across the border into Arizona, the agency said on Thursday, and Mexican authorities said one of them, the 16-year-old, was killed. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 24
<p>Amateur competitors wait for the start of the 2.4 mile (4 kilometre) swim portion of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 13,2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Amateur competitors wait for the start of the 2.4 mile (4 kilometre) swim portion of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 13,2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Amateur competitors wait for the start of the 2.4 mile (4 kilometre) swim portion of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 13,2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
10 / 24
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives in the pitlane during the third practice session of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives in the pitlane during the third practice session of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives in the pitlane during the third practice session of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
11 / 24
<p>Students pray for the recovery of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, at a school in Karachi October 13, 2012. Yousufzai, 14, was unconscious in critical condition after gunmen shot her in the head and neck as she left school on Tuesday, but doctors said she had moved her arms and legs slightly the night before. Pakistani surgeons removed a bullet on Wednesday from Yousufzai who was shot by the Taliban for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

Students pray for the recovery of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, at a school in Karachi October 13, 2012. Yousufzai, 14, was unconscious in critical condition after gunmen shot her in the head and neck as she...more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Students pray for the recovery of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, at a school in Karachi October 13, 2012. Yousufzai, 14, was unconscious in critical condition after gunmen shot her in the head and neck as she left school on Tuesday, but doctors said she had moved her arms and legs slightly the night before. Pakistani surgeons removed a bullet on Wednesday from Yousufzai who was shot by the Taliban for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
12 / 24
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during a concert that is part of her "Dance Again World Tour" in Berlin October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during a concert that is part of her "Dance Again World Tour" in Berlin October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during a concert that is part of her "Dance Again World Tour" in Berlin October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
13 / 24
<p>Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. connects to the face with a punch on compatriot Mike Alvarado during the sixth round of their WBO Latino Super Lightweight Title boxing match in Carson, California October 13, 2012. Rios won by TKO in the seventh round. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. connects to the face with a punch on compatriot Mike Alvarado during the sixth round of their WBO Latino Super Lightweight Title boxing match in Carson, California October 13, 2012. Rios won by TKO in the seventh round....more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. connects to the face with a punch on compatriot Mike Alvarado during the sixth round of their WBO Latino Super Lightweight Title boxing match in Carson, California October 13, 2012. Rios won by TKO in the seventh round. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 24
<p>People take photos as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport before dawn on Friday to begin a two-day, 12-mile (19-km) journey atop a massive wheeled transporter to the California Science Center on the edge of downtown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

People take photos as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport before dawn on Friday to begin a two-day, 12-mile (19-km) journey...more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

People take photos as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport before dawn on Friday to begin a two-day, 12-mile (19-km) journey atop a massive wheeled transporter to the California Science Center on the edge of downtown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 24
<p>Professional female triathlete Leanda Cave of Britain celebrates by rolling across the finish line after winning the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Professional female triathlete Leanda Cave of Britain celebrates by rolling across the finish line after winning the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Professional female triathlete Leanda Cave of Britain celebrates by rolling across the finish line after winning the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
16 / 24
<p>A Roma child, a refugee from Kosovo, drinks water at the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

A Roma child, a refugee from Kosovo, drinks water at the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sunday, October 14, 2012

A Roma child, a refugee from Kosovo, drinks water at the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
17 / 24
<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 24
<p>New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (L) reacts as he puts out Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante in the fourth inning during Game 1 in their MLB ALCS playoff baseball series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (L) reacts as he puts out Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante in the fourth inning during Game 1 in their MLB ALCS playoff baseball series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Sunday, October 14, 2012

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (L) reacts as he puts out Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante in the fourth inning during Game 1 in their MLB ALCS playoff baseball series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
19 / 24
<p>A police officer dressed in a ceremonial uniform waits to usher in leaders arriving to attend the opening ceremony of the 14th annual Francophonie summit in Kinshasa October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

A police officer dressed in a ceremonial uniform waits to usher in leaders arriving to attend the opening ceremony of the 14th annual Francophonie summit in Kinshasa October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Sunday, October 14, 2012

A police officer dressed in a ceremonial uniform waits to usher in leaders arriving to attend the opening ceremony of the 14th annual Francophonie summit in Kinshasa October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
20 / 24
<p>U.S. army soldier 1SG Levi Doll of Task Force Lancer, 484th Military Police Company, walks on the 11th floor of the bombed towering Russian Grain Silo building at the U.S. military Combat Outpost BP3 in the outskirts of Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan October 13, 2012. The building was bombed by the American jets during its invasion of Afghanistan from the Taliban in early 2000, a U.S. soldier said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

U.S. army soldier 1SG Levi Doll of Task Force Lancer, 484th Military Police Company, walks on the 11th floor of the bombed towering Russian Grain Silo building at the U.S. military Combat Outpost BP3 in the outskirts of Kandahar city, southern...more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

U.S. army soldier 1SG Levi Doll of Task Force Lancer, 484th Military Police Company, walks on the 11th floor of the bombed towering Russian Grain Silo building at the U.S. military Combat Outpost BP3 in the outskirts of Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan October 13, 2012. The building was bombed by the American jets during its invasion of Afghanistan from the Taliban in early 2000, a U.S. soldier said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
21 / 24
<p>Palestinians look through a hospital window as medics treat a wounded man (not seen) following an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip October 13, 2012. An Israeli air strike killed one Palestinian militant and critically wounded another riding a motorcycle in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Palestinian medics and the Israeli military said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Palestinians look through a hospital window as medics treat a wounded man (not seen) following an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip October 13, 2012. An Israeli air strike killed one Palestinian militant and critically wounded another...more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Palestinians look through a hospital window as medics treat a wounded man (not seen) following an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip October 13, 2012. An Israeli air strike killed one Palestinian militant and critically wounded another riding a motorcycle in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Palestinian medics and the Israeli military said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
22 / 24
<p>Czech Republic's rider Josef Sovka lays on the ground after the Big Taxis obstacle during the 122nd Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase horse race in Pardubice October 13, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Czech Republic's rider Josef Sovka lays on the ground after the Big Taxis obstacle during the 122nd Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase horse race in Pardubice October 13, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Sunday, October 14, 2012

Czech Republic's rider Josef Sovka lays on the ground after the Big Taxis obstacle during the 122nd Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase horse race in Pardubice October 13, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
23 / 24
<p>A demonstrator bangs a saucepan with a spoon during a protest against the public payment of banks' debts as part of the global noise initiative to condemn the global debt at Revolucion monument in Mexico City October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

A demonstrator bangs a saucepan with a spoon during a protest against the public payment of banks' debts as part of the global noise initiative to condemn the global debt at Revolucion monument in Mexico City October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo...more

Sunday, October 14, 2012

A demonstrator bangs a saucepan with a spoon during a protest against the public payment of banks' debts as part of the global noise initiative to condemn the global debt at Revolucion monument in Mexico City October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Oct 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Oct 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Oct 2012
Scenescapes: India

Scenescapes: India

Stunning nature views from around India.

11 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast