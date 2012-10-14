Students pray for the recovery of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, at a school in Karachi October 13, 2012. Yousufzai, 14, was unconscious in critical condition after gunmen shot her in the head and neck as she left school on Tuesday, but doctors said she had moved her arms and legs slightly the night before. Pakistani surgeons removed a bullet on Wednesday from Yousufzai who was shot by the Taliban for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls. REUTERS/Athar Hussain