<p>A policeman takes up position at the Jacarezinho slum during an operation to install Peacekeeping Unit riot police in Rio de Janeiro October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

A policeman takes up position at the Jacarezinho slum during an operation to install Peacekeeping Unit riot police in Rio de Janeiro October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, October 15, 2012

A policeman takes up position at the Jacarezinho slum during an operation to install Peacekeeping Unit riot police in Rio de Janeiro October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol aircraft launches flares during a naval fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol aircraft launches flares during a naval fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, October 15, 2012

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol aircraft launches flares during a naval fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>The son of Salafi Islamist Hisham al-Saedni mourns during his father's funeral in Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

The son of Salafi Islamist Hisham al-Saedni mourns during his father's funeral in Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, October 15, 2012

The son of Salafi Islamist Hisham al-Saedni mourns during his father's funeral in Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Youths participate in a traditional dance during the 12th La Joropera festival in Acacias near Villavicencio, Colombia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Youths participate in a traditional dance during the 12th La Joropera festival in Acacias near Villavicencio, Colombia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Monday, October 15, 2012

Youths participate in a traditional dance during the 12th La Joropera festival in Acacias near Villavicencio, Colombia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A man paddles his boat past vehicles submerged in floodwaters in Patani community Delta state, Nigeria, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

A man paddles his boat past vehicles submerged in floodwaters in Patani community Delta state, Nigeria, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Monday, October 15, 2012

A man paddles his boat past vehicles submerged in floodwaters in Patani community Delta state, Nigeria, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

<p>Models joke backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Models joke backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, October 15, 2012

Models joke backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>African Union Mission in Somalia policemen look on they travel to General Kaahiye Police Academy to hand out supplies to the Somali police in Mogadishu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones</p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

African Union Mission in Somalia policemen look on they travel to General Kaahiye Police Academy to hand out supplies to the Somali police in Mogadishu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones

Monday, October 15, 2012

African Union Mission in Somalia policemen look on they travel to General Kaahiye Police Academy to hand out supplies to the Somali police in Mogadishu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones

<p>A woman casts her ballot in a polling booth for Belgium's local elections in Mons, Belgium, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

A woman casts her ballot in a polling booth for Belgium's local elections in Mons, Belgium, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Monday, October 15, 2012

A woman casts her ballot in a polling booth for Belgium's local elections in Mons, Belgium, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

<p>People in sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 14,2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

People in sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 14,2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, October 15, 2012

People in sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 14,2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann leave after attending services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Belmont, Massachusetts, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann leave after attending services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Belmont, Massachusetts, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 15, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann leave after attending services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Belmont, Massachusetts, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Boys juggle a football in front of their house in the old streets in Benghazi, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Boys juggle a football in front of their house in the old streets in Benghazi, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Monday, October 15, 2012

Boys juggle a football in front of their house in the old streets in Benghazi, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

<p>A firefighter is pictured inside a burning electronics warehouse belonging to the Chaudhary Group in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

A firefighter is pictured inside a burning electronics warehouse belonging to the Chaudhary Group in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, October 15, 2012

A firefighter is pictured inside a burning electronics warehouse belonging to the Chaudhary Group in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics in the outskirts of Kabul, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics in the outskirts of Kabul, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 15, 2012

An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics in the outskirts of Kabul, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Participants make their way along Fifth Avenue as they march during the Hispanic Day Parade in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Participants make their way along Fifth Avenue as they march during the Hispanic Day Parade in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, October 15, 2012

Participants make their way along Fifth Avenue as they march during the Hispanic Day Parade in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Dallas Cowboys Andre Holmes (15) recovers an onside kick by the Cowboys' Dan Bailey (5) late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Dallas Cowboys Andre Holmes (15) recovers an onside kick by the Cowboys' Dan Bailey (5) late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, October 15, 2012

Dallas Cowboys Andre Holmes (15) recovers an onside kick by the Cowboys' Dan Bailey (5) late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

Monday, October 15, 2012

Detroit Tigers left fielder Quintin Berry misses catching a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Eric Chavez during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Kostroun

<p>Reporters look on as President Obama makes calls to local volunteers to thank them for their work from a campaign office in Williamsburg, Virginia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Reporters look on as President Obama makes calls to local volunteers to thank them for their work from a campaign office in Williamsburg, Virginia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, October 15, 2012

Reporters look on as President Obama makes calls to local volunteers to thank them for their work from a campaign office in Williamsburg, Virginia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>The legs of a contestant are pictured at the dressing room while preparing for the Pink Pageant, during the closing ceremony of the first South Asia Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Sports Festival in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

The legs of a contestant are pictured at the dressing room while preparing for the Pink Pageant, during the closing ceremony of the first South Asia Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Sports Festival in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, October 15, 2012

The legs of a contestant are pictured at the dressing room while preparing for the Pink Pageant, during the closing ceremony of the first South Asia Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Sports Festival in Kathmandu, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia appeals to the umpire during the men's singles final against Andy Murray of Britain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia appeals to the umpire during the men's singles final against Andy Murray of Britain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 15, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia appeals to the umpire during the men's singles final against Andy Murray of Britain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman carries a mock coffin during a demonstration called "por la Vida y la Dignidad" (By The Life and Dignity) in Guatemala City, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

A woman carries a mock coffin during a demonstration called "por la Vida y la Dignidad" (By The Life and Dignity) in Guatemala City, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, October 15, 2012

A woman carries a mock coffin during a demonstration called "por la Vida y la Dignidad" (By The Life and Dignity) in Guatemala City, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Amateur competitors run along Queen Kaahumanu Highway during the marathon section of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Amateur competitors run along Queen Kaahumanu Highway during the marathon section of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Monday, October 15, 2012

Amateur competitors run along Queen Kaahumanu Highway during the marathon section of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

<p>Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald reacts after catching a first down pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of their NFL football game in Phoenix, Arizona, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald reacts after catching a first down pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of their NFL football game in Phoenix, Arizona, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

Monday, October 15, 2012

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald reacts after catching a first down pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of their NFL football game in Phoenix, Arizona, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

<p>Artisans carry faces made of polystyrene to a platform being built for the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

Artisans carry faces made of polystyrene to a platform being built for the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Monday, October 15, 2012

Artisans carry faces made of polystyrene to a platform being built for the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

<p>A model for hair stylist Mario Krankl sits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Monday, October 15, 2012

A model for hair stylist Mario Krankl sits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, October 15, 2012

A model for hair stylist Mario Krankl sits backstage at the 30th anniversary of the Alternative Hair Show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

