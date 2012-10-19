Administrative assistant Ana Rivadulla, 51, poses in the cemetery in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain September 26, 2012. Just months after a 27 billion euro ($35 billion) bailout, Spain's cash-strapped town halls and regions are again falling behind on pay checks for public workers and suppliers' bills, spelling trouble for the country's deficit-cutting drive. Earlier this year Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy rescued broke local governments with billions of euros in loans to cover months, and even years, of unpaid bills for services in sectors such as health care and waste management. The credit line was supposed to be a one-time deal for indebted town halls and Spain's 17 autonomous regions, whose debt woes are at the heart of concerns that Spain will need European financial aid to sustain its debt. But unpaid bills are piling up again as local governments delay payments to finance their deficits, with devastating consequences for some individuals whose families depend dwindling or disappearing incomes from town halls. Picture taken September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo