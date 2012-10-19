Editor's Choice
Afghan boys play on a destroyed car at a hilltop in Kabul October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan boys play on a destroyed car at a hilltop in Kabul October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A boy plays in front of UNAMID peacekeepers stand guard as a delegation of Ambassadors of European Union to Sudan visits a women development program centre funded by World Food Programme (WFP) at Shagra village in North Darfur October 18, 2012. One...more
A boy plays in front of UNAMID peacekeepers stand guard as a delegation of Ambassadors of European Union to Sudan visits a women development program centre funded by World Food Programme (WFP) at Shagra village in North Darfur October 18, 2012. One international peacekeeper was killed and three wounded in an ambush in Sudan's western Darfur region on Wednesday, the international force UNAMID said, two weeks after four Nigerian peacekeepers were killed. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man rests on a motorcycle in front of an advertisement in central Shanghai October 18, 2012. China likely hit the bottom of a seven-quarter long economic downturn between July and September, but the slowest three months of growth since the depths...more
A man rests on a motorcycle in front of an advertisement in central Shanghai October 18, 2012. China likely hit the bottom of a seven-quarter long economic downturn between July and September, but the slowest three months of growth since the depths of the financial crisis and a cloudy housing market outlook make recovery prospects tepid. GDP grew 7.4 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, in line with forecasts of economists polled by Reuters who expected the first miss of the official target since Q1 2009's 6.5 percent. REUTER/Aly Song
Greek riot police avoid flames from two molotov cocktails at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day of a general strike...more
Greek riot police avoid flames from two molotov cocktails at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day of a general strike that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An unemployed woman gathers cabbage in the field of a private farm near the village of Radashkovichi, some 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Minsk, October 18, 2012. Some unemployed residents help harvest crops on the privately-owned farm, and in turn,...more
An unemployed woman gathers cabbage in the field of a private farm near the village of Radashkovichi, some 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Minsk, October 18, 2012. Some unemployed residents help harvest crops on the privately-owned farm, and in turn, receive 60,000 Belarussian roubles ($7) and two heads of cabbage at the end of the day as a payment for their work. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
University student youth volunteers, who help to measure land for villagers in Cambodia, attend a ceremony in Phnom Penh October 18, 2012 to pay respect to former king Norodom Sihanouk after he died at 89 of heart failure on Monday in Beijing. Tens...more
University student youth volunteers, who help to measure land for villagers in Cambodia, attend a ceremony in Phnom Penh October 18, 2012 to pay respect to former king Norodom Sihanouk after he died at 89 of heart failure on Monday in Beijing. Tens of thousands poured into Cambodia's capital to witness the procession on Wednesday of the body of Sihanouk, a revered figure who ruled through the triumph of independence to the tragedy of its brutal civil war. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama are reflected in one of his teleprompters against a clear blue sky during a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester, New Hampshire October 18, 2012. Obama is campaigning in New Hampshire on...more
Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama are reflected in one of his teleprompters against a clear blue sky during a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester, New Hampshire October 18, 2012. Obama is campaigning in New Hampshire on Thursday before attending events in New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
French riot gendarmes run along a road as they evacuate anti-airport protesters from land that will become the new airport complex in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 18, 2012. The new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes, is...more
French riot gendarmes run along a road as they evacuate anti-airport protesters from land that will become the new airport complex in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 18, 2012. The new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes, is scheduled to be constructed for 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
San Francisco Giants center fielder Angel Pagan jumps to make a catch to out St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina at the wall in the third inning during Game 4 of their MLB NLCS playoff baseball series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 18, 2012. ...more
San Francisco Giants center fielder Angel Pagan jumps to make a catch to out St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina at the wall in the third inning during Game 4 of their MLB NLCS playoff baseball series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
A Kashmiri government employee shouts slogans after being detained by the police during protest in Srinagar October 18, 2012. Indian police detained dozens of employees on Thursday during their rally to demand long pending arrears and permanent jobs...more
A Kashmiri government employee shouts slogans after being detained by the police during protest in Srinagar October 18, 2012. Indian police detained dozens of employees on Thursday during their rally to demand long pending arrears and permanent jobs and release salaries of last six months, union leaders said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
U.S. President Barack Obama reaches out to greet young girls upon his arrival at JFK Airport in New York, October 18, 2012. Obama is campaigning in New Hampshire on Thursday before attending a taping of the Daily Show with Jon Stewart and attending...more
U.S. President Barack Obama reaches out to greet young girls upon his arrival at JFK Airport in New York, October 18, 2012. Obama is campaigning in New Hampshire on Thursday before attending a taping of the Daily Show with Jon Stewart and attending the 67th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Servicemen attend a drill near the southern Russian city of Stavropol October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Servicemen attend a drill near the southern Russian city of Stavropol October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A guest takes pictures before British designer Nathan Jenden's 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A guest takes pictures before British designer Nathan Jenden's 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Striking miners gesture in front of the mine security vehicle at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Carletonville, northwest of Johannesburg October 18, 2012. Striking miners at one of Gold Fields' South African operations returned to work on Thursday,...more
Striking miners gesture in front of the mine security vehicle at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Carletonville, northwest of Johannesburg October 18, 2012. Striking miners at one of Gold Fields' South African operations returned to work on Thursday, but there was no end in sight to the country's worst wildcat walkouts since the end of apartheid due to renewed unrest at Lonmin's Marikana mine. More than 80,000 miners have downed tools since August in often violent strikes that are hitting growth and investor confidence in Africa's biggest economy, and raising questions about President Jacob Zuma's leadership. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A runner ascends the steps leading up to the west side of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington October 18, 2012. The steps are a popular spot for fitness enthusiasts. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A runner ascends the steps leading up to the west side of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington October 18, 2012. The steps are a popular spot for fitness enthusiasts. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Quazi Mohammad Ahsanullah, father of Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, holds a photograph of his son inside his residence at Uttar Jatrabari in Dhaka October 18, 2012. The FBI on Wednesday arrested Nafis, a Bangladeshi, in a sting operation on...more
Quazi Mohammad Ahsanullah, father of Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, holds a photograph of his son inside his residence at Uttar Jatrabari in Dhaka October 18, 2012. The FBI on Wednesday arrested Nafis, a Bangladeshi, in a sting operation on charges he attempted to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank with what he believed was a 1,000-pound (450-kg) bomb, federal authorities said. Nafis, 21, faces charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to provide material support to al Qaeda, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. If convicted, he faces life in prison. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman is pictured inside her coal shop in Kathmandu October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman is pictured inside her coal shop in Kathmandu October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hamas militant holds a weapon during a march in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, marking the anniversary of a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, October 18, 2012. Last year, Israel freed more than 1,000 jailed Palestinians in a swap for...more
A Hamas militant holds a weapon during a march in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, marking the anniversary of a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, October 18, 2012. Last year, Israel freed more than 1,000 jailed Palestinians in a swap for Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier held in Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People climb a hillside to watch smoke rise after explosions were set off at the army's First Armoured Division headquarters in Sanaa October 18, 2012. A shell fired near a Yemeni general's military headquarters in the capital Sanaa hit a weapons...more
People climb a hillside to watch smoke rise after explosions were set off at the army's First Armoured Division headquarters in Sanaa October 18, 2012. A shell fired near a Yemeni general's military headquarters in the capital Sanaa hit a weapons depot and set off a series of explosions on Thursday, a Yemeni army source said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Visitors take photographs of a work by Australian artist Dave Mercer titled "View" which is part of the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition at Sydney's Tamarama Beach October 18, 2012. The free and temporary outdoor exhibition, now in its 16th year,...more
Visitors take photographs of a work by Australian artist Dave Mercer titled "View" which is part of the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition at Sydney's Tamarama Beach October 18, 2012. The free and temporary outdoor exhibition, now in its 16th year, stretches for two kilometres (1.24 miles) along the coastline popular with walkers, joggers and tourists. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Administrative assistant Ana Rivadulla, 51, poses in the cemetery in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain September 26, 2012. Just months after a 27 billion euro ($35 billion) bailout, Spain's cash-strapped town halls and regions are again...more
Administrative assistant Ana Rivadulla, 51, poses in the cemetery in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain September 26, 2012. Just months after a 27 billion euro ($35 billion) bailout, Spain's cash-strapped town halls and regions are again falling behind on pay checks for public workers and suppliers' bills, spelling trouble for the country's deficit-cutting drive. Earlier this year Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy rescued broke local governments with billions of euros in loans to cover months, and even years, of unpaid bills for services in sectors such as health care and waste management. The credit line was supposed to be a one-time deal for indebted town halls and Spain's 17 autonomous regions, whose debt woes are at the heart of concerns that Spain will need European financial aid to sustain its debt. But unpaid bills are piling up again as local governments delay payments to finance their deficits, with devastating consequences for some individuals whose families depend dwindling or disappearing incomes from town halls. Picture taken September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Breast cancer survivor Maria Crestani attends a physiotherapy session at a centre run by the "Reto" Group for Full Recovery of Breast Cancer in Mexico City October 18, 2012. Breast cancer has been the leading cause of death in Mexican women since...more
Breast cancer survivor Maria Crestani attends a physiotherapy session at a centre run by the "Reto" Group for Full Recovery of Breast Cancer in Mexico City October 18, 2012. Breast cancer has been the leading cause of death in Mexican women since 2006, according to the group. The World Day Against Breast Cancer is commemorated on October 19. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.