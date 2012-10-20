Editor's Choice
Firefighters extinguish fire at the scene of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut October 19, 2012. A huge car bomb exploded in a street in central Beirut during rush hour on Friday, killing at least eight people and wounding about 80, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine turn away from exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. The festival celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A supporter hugs U.S. President Barack Obama during a campaign rally at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Army soldier SPC Katie Luna of 572nd Military Intelligence Company, 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment cries while paying respects during a memorial service for platoon member, late SPC Brittany Gordon at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 19, 2012. Gordon was killed last Saturday together with another U.S. civilian and two others, after an Afghan NDS police exploded a suicide vest he was wearing in Kandahar province, a military officer said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The shadows of photographers are seen on the ground as people prepare for funeral prayers over the body of policeman Omran Ahmed in Rifaa, south of Manama October 19, 2012. Ahmed was killed and another policeman critically injured in a bomb attack while on patrol south of the capital Manama, security officials said on Friday, as further unrest convulsed the Gulf Arab kingdom and close U.S. ally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A riot policeman holds a detained protester in Zanzibar October 19, 2012. Muslim protesters clashed with police in the Tanzanian capital and the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar on Friday, raising religious tensions in the secular east African country.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Weldon Brown (R) is tripped up by a BC Lion during the second half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Striking miners listen to an address by their leader at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Carletonville, northwest of Johannesburg October 19, 2012. South African workers officially ended a month-long strike at major bullion producer Gold Fields on Friday but there was still no end in sight for wildcat walkouts that have paralysed other gold and platinum producers. More than 80,000 miners have downed tools in the resource-rich country since August in often violent strikes over pay and working conditions that are hitting growth and investor confidence in Africa's biggest economy and raising questions about President Jacob Zuma's leadership. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer walks over spilled blood at a crime scene in Cuernavaca October 18, 2012. A man was shot dead while he was driving a car. The hitmen left a sign with a threatening message to the director of the local jail, according to local media. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
A cleaner removing leaves from a path looks at a man carrying a shark-shaped balloon at a park on an autumn day in central Beijing October 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Malala Yousufzai is seen recuperating at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released October 19, 2012. Malala, a Pakistani girl shot in the head by Taliban gunmen is "not out of the woods" but is doing well and has been able to stand for the first time with some help, doctors at the British hospital treating her said on Friday. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout
Puerto Rican boxer Orlando Cruz celebrates his win over Jorge Pazos of Mexico in their WBO NABO featherweight title fight at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida October 19, 2012. Cruz won by decision. REUTERS/Scott Miller
Ducati MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy rides during a free practice session ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Members of the civil defence and Lebanese civilians carry an injured man after an explosion in the Ashafriyeh district, in central Beirut, October 19, 2012. Senior Lebanese intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, who led the investigation that implicated Syria and Hezbollah in the assassination of former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, was killed by a huge car bomb in Beirut on Friday. Saad al-Hariri, the son of Hariri, accused Assad of killing the top intelligence official. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
A woman sits on the beach to take advantage of unseasonably warm weather temperatures and watch the "Extreme Sailing Series" regatta on the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Women apply make-up as they wait during the job fair for China Eastern Airlines flight attendants in Shanghai October 19, 2012. Some 2,000 people signed up for interviews as China Eastern Airlines planned to recruit 800 flight attendants from Shanghai, local media reported. REUTERS/Aly Song
Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney cheer at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Luxembourg's Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume (R) and his wife Countess Stephanie de Lannoy react as they leave the Luxembourg city hall after their civil wedding service in Luxembourg October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
U.S. Army soldier CPT Jeffrey Wollenman of 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry, HHC sits on an air hatch of an armoured vehicle while preparing to go for a mission at Combat Outpost DPC-A in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People watch as Bo Krook of the Netherlands takes part in the FlyBoard world championship qualifier in Doha October 19,2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
A family runs for shelter after tear gas was shot by riots police during a massive protest against a new government law, which allows for the sale of land in Panama's free trade zone of Colon, in Colon City October 19, 2012. According to local media, hundreds of demonstrators protested against draft law No. 529, blocking roads and burning tires in the city, claiming that selling the land will affect their jobs and revenue which the Colon free trade zone, one of the largest free ports in the Americas, provides. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) is safe at home in the fifth inning as he slides past San Francisco Giants catcher Hector Sanchez (29) who is unable to hold on to the ball during Game 4 of their MLB NLCS playoff baseball series in St. Louis, Missouri October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A Chinese opera actress is reflected in a mirror before performing outside a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. The festival celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Relatives comfort a wounded woman at the site of an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. A huge car bomb exploded in a street in central Beirut during rush hour on Friday, killing at least two people and wounding 46, witnesses and security sources said. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
