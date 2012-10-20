Striking miners listen to an address by their leader at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Carletonville, northwest of Johannesburg October 19, 2012. South African workers officially ended a month-long strike at major bullion producer Gold Fields on Friday but there was still no end in sight for wildcat walkouts that have paralysed other gold and platinum producers. More than 80,000 miners have downed tools in the resource-rich country since August in often violent strikes over pay and working conditions that are hitting growth and investor confidence in Africa's biggest economy and raising questions about President Jacob Zuma's leadership. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko