Editor’s Choice

Hungary's Attila Banyai reacts as a four wheel drive vehicle drives over him as he tries to break a Guinness record during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh more
A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, October...more
An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police during clashes in the village of Mameer, south of Manama, Bahrain, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad Mohammed
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Aleppo's al-Huluk district October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Hindu woman sits holding balloons as she observes Durga Puja festival in old Dhaka October 21, 2012. The Durga Puja festival is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolizes power and the triumph...more
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival through central Phuket October 20, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local...more
Participants wave as they prepare for the Cross Habour Race event in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A female Indian police officer bows her head during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, in the outskirts of Srinagar October 21, 2012. Every year on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is observed to remember and pay respects to...more
A cat runs on the field during the Argentine First Division soccer match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de La Plata in Buenos Aires, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in downtown Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A U.S Army soldier of the 2nd Battalion 1st Infantry Regiment takes a biometric scan of an Afghan local police (ALP) before paying his monthly salary at Combat Outpost DPC-A in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 21, 2012. A local police...more
People walk on a street in a residential district in Macau October 11, 2012. While the boon from the development of the gambling industry over the past decade has helped to improve the general standard of living -- Macau is set to be the world's...more
A faithful holds an image depicting Kateri Tekakwitha, the first ever native American to be declared a saint, before Pope Benedict XVI conducts a special mass to canonize seven new saints including Tekakwitha at St. Peter's square in Vatican City...more
Actor and honoree George Clooney kisses the hand of philanthropist Barbara Davis during the 26th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California October 20, 2012. The event benefits the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes. REUTERS/Mario...more
School children salute beside a ballot box after a man cast his ballot during municipal elections for the People's Power Assembly in Havana October 21, 2012. Around 8 million people throughout the country are eligible to vote. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan more
New York Giants Victor Cruz (L) runs for the game winning touchdown as Washington Redskins Josh Wilson (R) tries to tackle him in the fourth quarter during their NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine more
Chinese film director Feng Xiaogang hits from a bunker on the sixth hole during the final round of the Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament in Haikou, China's Hainan province October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Damage to the studios of private Libyan satellite channel Libya al-Ahrar is seen after demonstrators stormed Libya al-Ahrar's grounds in Benghazi October 21, 2012. The 400 unarmed but angry protesters demanded that the channel air photographic...more
Children play on a tank that belonged to pro-government forces in an area controlled by the Free Syrian Army in Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Queens Park Rangers' Bobby Zamora (C) heads the ball ahead of Everton's Kevin Mirallas (L) and Leighton Baines during their English Premier League match at Loftus Road in London October 21, 2012 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Indian army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a two-day army exhibition in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 21, 2012. Malkhamb is a combination of traditional Indian gymnastics and martial arts and it can...more
Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebanese government in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Residents stand on a ladder as a security guard looks out from a gap between hoardings on the banks of the Grand Canal to watch the final match of 2012 China Dragon Boat Open Tournament in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, October 20, 2012. A total of 16...more
