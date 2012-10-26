Editor's choice
President Obama casts his vote early at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Chicago, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama casts his vote early at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Chicago, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Muslim pilgrims sit on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslim pilgrims sit on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Actress Rita Wilson adjusts the hair of her husband Tom Hanks as they arrive at the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rita Wilson adjusts the hair of her husband Tom Hanks as they arrive at the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lightning strikes over a pier during a storm in Atlit, near the northern Israeli city of Haifa October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Lightning strikes over a pier during a storm in Atlit, near the northern Israeli city of Haifa October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman uses a ticket vending machine as South Korean soldiers take part in an anti-terror and security drill at a subway station in Seoul October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman uses a ticket vending machine as South Korean soldiers take part in an anti-terror and security drill at a subway station in Seoul October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei dances with his friends as they make a cover version of music video of "Gangnam Style" by South Korean singer Psy at the courtyard of Ai's studio in Beijing, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei dances with his friends as they make a cover version of music video of "Gangnam Style" by South Korean singer Psy at the courtyard of Ai's studio in Beijing, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei
Fanta Diallo, 22, a member of an anti-drug youth network poses for a picture in Bamako, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Fanta Diallo, 22, a member of an anti-drug youth network poses for a picture in Bamako, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A staff member keeps the entry curtain closed before President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A staff member keeps the entry curtain closed before President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ann Romney reads a Dr. Seuss book to a group of young students at Inspirations Learning Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Ann Romney reads a Dr. Seuss book to a group of young students at Inspirations Learning Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A man walks over a chalk sign advertising the Microsoft Surface tablet PC during the launch event for the tablet and Microsoft's Windows 8 in New York October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man walks over a chalk sign advertising the Microsoft Surface tablet PC during the launch event for the tablet and Microsoft's Windows 8 in New York October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Afghan refugee Maiwand smokes a cigarette as he sits under an umbrella in front of Brandenburg Gate during a hunger strike in Berlin October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Afghan refugee Maiwand smokes a cigarette as he sits under an umbrella in front of Brandenburg Gate during a hunger strike in Berlin October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Charles Morgan and his wife Kiera Morgan drive a Morgan sport car at during the opening of China's first Morgan sport cars showroom in Shanghai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Charles Morgan and his wife Kiera Morgan drive a Morgan sport car at during the opening of China's first Morgan sport cars showroom in Shanghai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Children reach for pens from a U.S. Army soldier of "Attack" Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment returning to Combat Outpost Senjaray after a patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Children reach for pens from a U.S. Army soldier of "Attack" Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment returning to Combat Outpost Senjaray after a patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Mannequins are seen near a small clothing store, in the town of Borispol near the Ukrainian capital Kiev October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mannequins are seen near a small clothing store, in the town of Borispol near the Ukrainian capital Kiev October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Striking miners react as they make way for a security vehicle at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Carletonville, northwest of Johannesburg October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking miners react as they make way for a security vehicle at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Carletonville, northwest of Johannesburg October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters cheer as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters cheer as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A flyswatter displaying an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, which is part of an art installation by Russian artist Vasily Slonov, is on display during the preparations for the exhibition at the Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in Russia's...more
A flyswatter displaying an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, which is part of an art installation by Russian artist Vasily Slonov, is on display during the preparations for the exhibition at the Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A boy puts his feet into oversized rain boots as heavy rains from Hurricane Sandy pour down in Port-au-Prince October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A boy puts his feet into oversized rain boots as heavy rains from Hurricane Sandy pour down in Port-au-Prince October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Academica's Marinho (R) reacts as he falls next to Atletico Madrid's Silvio during their Europa League Group B soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Academica's Marinho (R) reacts as he falls next to Atletico Madrid's Silvio during their Europa League Group B soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Palestinian man waits for customers as he tries to sell livestock ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Anata, on the edge of Jerusalem October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man waits for customers as he tries to sell livestock ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Anata, on the edge of Jerusalem October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The body of Josue Betarncourt Vega, 9, is seen in his coffin during his funeral as protests against a new government law, which allows for the sale of land in Panama's free trade zone of Colon, take place in Colon City October 25, 2012....more
The body of Josue Betarncourt Vega, 9, is seen in his coffin during his funeral as protests against a new government law, which allows for the sale of land in Panama's free trade zone of Colon, take place in Colon City October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Ford stamping plant shop stewards Dominic O'Callaghan (L) and John Rowan outside the factory in Dagenham, Essex October 25, 2012. Ford will stop making vans in Britain next year, cutting 1,400 jobs on top of 4,300 to be axed in Belgium as part of a...more
Ford stamping plant shop stewards Dominic O'Callaghan (L) and John Rowan outside the factory in Dagenham, Essex October 25, 2012. Ford will stop making vans in Britain next year, cutting 1,400 jobs on top of 4,300 to be axed in Belgium as part of a plan by the U.S. car maker to stem European losses expected to exceed $1.5 billion this year. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Festive season
The onset of winter marks the festive season in India, starting with Navratri and Durga Puja, followed by Dussehra and ending with Diwali.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.