<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. Syrian jets bombarded Sunni Muslim regions in Damascus and across the country on Sunday, activists said, as President Bashar al-Assad kept up air strikes against rebels despite a U.N.-brokered truce that now appears to be in tatters. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. Syrian jets bombarded Sunni Muslim regions in Damascus and across the country on Sunday, activists said, as President Bashar al-Assad kept up air strikes against rebels despite a U.N.-brokered truce that now appears to be in tatters. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shutdown at 7pm in New York, October 28, 2012. Hurricane Sandy could be the biggest storm to hit the United States mainland when it comes ashore on Monday night, bringing strong winds and dangerous flooding to the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic states to New England, forecasters said on Sunday. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shutdown at 7pm in New York, October 28, 2012. Hurricane Sandy could be the biggest storm to hit the United States mainland when it comes ashore on Monday night, bringing strong winds and dangerous flooding to the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic states to New England, forecasters said on Sunday. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco (R) and Angel Pagan embrace the World Series Trophy after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 of the MLB World Series championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco (R) and Angel Pagan embrace the World Series Trophy after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 of the MLB World Series championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Musicians play instruments around a fire near dolls of San Simon, reenacting a pre-hispanic mass in honor of San Simon in Kaminal Juyu, in Guatemala City, October 28, 2012. San Simon, also known as Maximon o Ry Laj Man, is celebrated on October 28 annually. His name is synonymous with prosperity and happiness. Devotees offer money, liquor and tobacco to images of the saint during the ceremony. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Musicians play instruments around a fire near dolls of San Simon, reenacting a pre-hispanic mass in honor of San Simon in Kaminal Juyu, in Guatemala City, October 28, 2012. San Simon, also known as Maximon o Ry Laj Man, is celebrated on October 28 annually. His name is synonymous with prosperity and happiness. Devotees offer money, liquor and tobacco to images of the saint during the ceremony. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>U.S. soldier of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment kneel during night foot patrol near COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, Afghanistan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

U.S. soldier of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment kneel during night foot patrol near COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, Afghanistan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Suter Moto2 rider Thomas Luthi of Switzerland crashes during a warm-up lap ahead of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Suter Moto2 rider Thomas Luthi of Switzerland crashes during a warm-up lap ahead of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

<p>A Muslim pilgrim prays after casting stones at walls symbolising Satan as part of a haj pilgrimage rite on the third day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A Muslim pilgrim prays after casting stones at walls symbolising Satan as part of a haj pilgrimage rite on the third day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A woman and child walk through an aisle, emptied in preparation for Hurricane Sandy, in a Wal-Mart store in Riverhead, New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A woman and child walk through an aisle, emptied in preparation for Hurricane Sandy, in a Wal-Mart store in Riverhead, New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A policeman removes a statue of Saint Rose from a barricade during clashes between workers and residents living close to the La Parada wholesale market, and riot police officers, in Lima October 27, 2012. Two people died and 21 others were injured in Peru's capital on Saturday as protesters clashed with police trying to shut down a sprawling wholesale market, raising the death toll to four since street battles erupted at the site on Thursday. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A policeman removes a statue of Saint Rose from a barricade during clashes between workers and residents living close to the La Parada wholesale market, and riot police officers, in Lima October 27, 2012. Two people died and 21 others were injured in Peru's capital on Saturday as protesters clashed with police trying to shut down a sprawling wholesale market, raising the death toll to four since street battles erupted at the site on Thursday. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A Nigerian policeman walks by a newly-built wall as he patrols on foot near Lido beach in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu October 28, 2012. As part of AMISOM's efforts to make Mogadishu a safer place, regular foot patrols are now conducted throughout the city by the mission's Foreign Police Unit. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/Handout</p>

A Nigerian policeman walks by a newly-built wall as he patrols on foot near Lido beach in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu October 28, 2012. As part of AMISOM's efforts to make Mogadishu a safer place, regular foot patrols are now conducted throughout the city by the mission's Foreign Police Unit. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/Handout

<p>A local resident is seen through a ballot box, carried by a member of a local election commission, during the parliamentary elections in the village of Petrivka, some 80 km (50 miles) south of Kiev October 28, 2012. Ukrainians voted on Sunday in an election that President Viktor Yanukovich's pro-business ruling party seemed likely to win, but it may now face a re-energised opposition which has promised to fight growing authoritarianism and corruption. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A local resident is seen through a ballot box, carried by a member of a local election commission, during the parliamentary elections in the village of Petrivka, some 80 km (50 miles) south of Kiev October 28, 2012. Ukrainians voted on Sunday in an election that President Viktor Yanukovich's pro-business ruling party seemed likely to win, but it may now face a re-energised opposition which has promised to fight growing authoritarianism and corruption. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

<p>Manchester United's Robin van Persie (2nd L) celebrates his goal against Chelsea with Antonio Valencia (L), Ashley Young (2nd R) and Rafael (R) during their English Premier league match at Stamford Bridge in London October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Manchester United's Robin van Persie (2nd L) celebrates his goal against Chelsea with Antonio Valencia (L), Ashley Young (2nd R) and Rafael (R) during their English Premier league match at Stamford Bridge in London October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday and stretched his Formula One championship lead over Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who was second, to 13 points with three races remaining. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney acknowledges the cheers of the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan in Findlay, Ohio October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney acknowledges the cheers of the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan in Findlay, Ohio October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>President Barack Obama talks with volunteers on a mobile phone in his campaign field office in Orlando October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama talks with volunteers on a mobile phone in his campaign field office in Orlando October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A woman displaced by the recent violence in the Kyukphyu township cries after arriving to Thaechaung refugee camp, outside of Sittwe October 28, 2012. Boatloads of Muslims struggled to reach refugee camps and sought safety on islands and in coastal villages on Saturday as Myanmar tried to put out the fires of a week of sectarian unrest that has shaken its fragile democratic transition. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A woman displaced by the recent violence in the Kyukphyu township cries after arriving to Thaechaung refugee camp, outside of Sittwe October 28, 2012. Boatloads of Muslims struggled to reach refugee camps and sought safety on islands and in coastal villages on Saturday as Myanmar tried to put out the fires of a week of sectarian unrest that has shaken its fragile democratic transition. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Journalists from a local television channel stand on a water tanker as they report on the burning chemical warehouse of a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Karachi October 28, 2012. A fire broke out in the chemical warehouse of the factory in the Gulbai area in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Journalists from a local television channel stand on a water tanker as they report on the burning chemical warehouse of a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Karachi October 28, 2012. A fire broke out in the chemical warehouse of the factory in the Gulbai area in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Jordan Hupp of the U.S. gets thrown off a bull during the Built Ford Tough Series Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus</p>

Jordan Hupp of the U.S. gets thrown off a bull during the Built Ford Tough Series Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

<p>Relatives of Palestinian militant Suliman al-Garah mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 28, 2012. Israel killed a Hamas gunman, al-Garah, it accused of preparing to fire a rocket from the Gaza Strip on Sunday and a separate Palestinian salvo struck a southern Israeli city, causing no damage. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Relatives of Palestinian militant Suliman al-Garah mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 28, 2012. Israel killed a Hamas gunman, al-Garah, it accused of preparing to fire a rocket from the Gaza Strip on Sunday and a separate Palestinian salvo struck a southern Israeli city, causing no damage. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>People walk between large pins marking landmarks on a map of the German capital painted on the pavement in front of the Berlin Cathedral during celebrations marking the 775th anniversary of the founding of the city of Berlin, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

People walk between large pins marking landmarks on a map of the German capital painted on the pavement in front of the Berlin Cathedral during celebrations marking the 775th anniversary of the founding of the city of Berlin, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>People watch a student parade marking an anniversary of the "Ochi" (No) Day in Athens October 28, 2012. Greeks mark the annual "Ochi" (No) Day on October 28, which commemorates Greece's rejection of Italy's ultimatum to surrender during World War Two. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

People watch a student parade marking an anniversary of the "Ochi" (No) Day in Athens October 28, 2012. Greeks mark the annual "Ochi" (No) Day on October 28, which commemorates Greece's rejection of Italy's ultimatum to surrender during World War Two. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Rigoberto Martinez, 63, dressed as Santa Claus, casts his vote during municipal elections in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, October 28, 2012. Martinez said he has dressed as Santa Claus in all elections since Chile's return to democracy in 1990 from the 17-year dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Chilean voters will elect mayors and councilmen across 15 political regions on Sunday. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Rigoberto Martinez, 63, dressed as Santa Claus, casts his vote during municipal elections in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, October 28, 2012. Martinez said he has dressed as Santa Claus in all elections since Chile's return to democracy in 1990 from the 17-year dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Chilean voters will elect mayors and councilmen across 15 political regions on Sunday. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, now a sitting lawmaker in the lower house of Congress, sits on a wheelchair as she makes her way towards the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila October 29, 2012. The Philippine court entered a "not guilty" plea for Arroyo on Monday during her trial for plunder charges of misusing state lottery fund, a litmus test for the government's ability to tackle entrenched corruption in the poor Southeast Asian nation. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, now a sitting lawmaker in the lower house of Congress, sits on a wheelchair as she makes her way towards the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila October 29, 2012. The Philippine court entered a "not guilty" plea for Arroyo on Monday during her trial for plunder charges of misusing state lottery fund, a litmus test for the government's ability to tackle entrenched corruption in the poor Southeast Asian nation. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>A young visitor observes paintings by Fernando Botero at the retrospective exhibition titled "Celebration" in the Museo de Bellas Artes in Bilbao October 28, 2012. The exhibition features 80 works by the Colombian artist spanning 60 years, and runs until January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A young visitor observes paintings by Fernando Botero at the retrospective exhibition titled "Celebration" in the Museo de Bellas Artes in Bilbao October 28, 2012. The exhibition features 80 works by the Colombian artist spanning 60 years, and runs until January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

