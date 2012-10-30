Editor's choice
A truck drives through water pushed over a road by Hurricane Sandy in Southampton, New York, October 29, 2012. Hurricane Sandy, the monster storm bearing down on the East Coast, strengthened on Monday after hundreds of thousands moved to higher ground, public transport shut down and the stock market suffered its first weather-related closure in 27 years. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment, fire a 120 mm mortar shell during a mortar registration exercise at COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Muslim woman stands behind a fence as she collects water outside her village, which was partially burnt in recent violence, in Mrauk Oo township October 29, 2012. The United Nations said 22,587 people had now been displaced after unrest between Muslim Rohingyas and Buddhist Rakhines claimed at least 84 lives in Rakhine State and tested the reformist mettle of the quasi-civilian government that replaced Myanmar's oppressive ruling junta last year. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Spectators take pictures of Tiger Woods of the U.S. play on the fifth hole during the matchplay exhibition event against Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland at the Jinsha Lake Golf Club in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Tourists shield themselves from driving rain in Times Square as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A young Jewish immigrant from Ethiopia plays upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv October 29, 2012. Some 240 immigrants from Ethiopia, half of them children, arrived in Israel on Monday on a flight organised by the Jewish Agency as part of its "Operation Dove's Wings". The operation aims to bring to Israel the remainder of eligible Ethiopians who claim Jewish descent and is due to be completed by October 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Children play with toy guns during Eid al-Adha in Sanaa October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Members of the Samaritan community take part in a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Sukkot, or Feast of Tabernacles, atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus early October October 29, 2012. The Samaritans trace their ancestry to the northern Israelite kingdom that was destroyed by the Assyrians around 720 BCE. Their faith shares many similarities with Judaism. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A baseball fan sits on a light post in celebration outside AT&T Park after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers to win the MLB World Series championship, in San Francisco, California October 28, 2012. The San Francisco Giants capped a wild post-season ride by beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 in 10 innings on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep and be crowned World Series champions for the second time in three years. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Pedestrians walk past a submerged taxi in Brooklyn, New York, October 29, 2012 as Hurricane Sandy made landfall in the northeastern United States. REUTERS/Gary He
A U.S. soldier salutes inside the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) stationed in Hong Kong waters October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) (L-R) Silvia Cobena, Lidia Logacho, Willian Marizaka and Esteban Capa sit below signs outside nationalized lender Bankia's headquarters in Madrid October 29, 2012. Protesters have camped outside the headquarters of Bankia for over a week, saying that when the bank repossesses their properties, it should clear their debt and allow them to stay on as tenants paying a low rent. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by graduate students for ESMOD Graduate Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Laura Lucrecia holds the hand of her baby, who was born at 7 months, with the baby near her chest and wrapped in blankets during the "Kangaroo Mothers" program in the maternity ward of the Roosevelt hospital in Guatemala City October 29, 2012. The 19-day program, known as "Madres Canguro", is a method where mothers are trained to breastfeed and hold their premature babies near their chest as the body-to-body contact reduces infant mortality in preterm infants. Over 300 women take part in the program every month, according to hospital authorities. It was first designed and implemented in Bogota, Colombia in 1978 and at the hospital since 1989. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Russia's Maria Sharapova reacts to a television camera during an exhibition tennis match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova (not pictured) in Prague October 29, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Demonstrators wave flags as they march to the Anitkabir, mausoleum of the founder of secular Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in central Ankara October 29, 2012. Thousands of people participated in a march in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Monday to mark Republic Day. Officials had banned a rally organised by the Youth Union of Turkey (TGB) and various civil society groups and clashes broke out when police blocked the road. The crowd attempted to pass the security barrier as some demonstrators hurled plastic bottles at riot police. Police retaliated with tear gas and water cannons. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A crowd gathers in front of a building damaged after a car bomb in Jaramana district, near Damascus, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA October 29, 2012. Syrian state television said women and children were among those killed by a "terrorist car bomb" near a bakery in Jaramana, in the southeast of Damascus. Damascus residents say the district is controlled by Assad loyalists. REUTERS/Sana
Luong Van Nam, 16, a psoriasis patient, makes votive offerings in his house in Hoang Xa village, about 16 km (10 miles) south of Hanoi October 29, 2012. Psoriasis is a non-genetic and non-infectious skin disease that currently has no cure. There are 125 million people suffering from psoriasis globally, 2 million of which comes from Vietnam, and are in need of support and understanding from their community, according to the Psoriasis Association of Vietnam's President Tran Hong Truong. World Psoriasis Day falls annually on October 29. REUTERS/Kham
A baseball fan jumps over a bonfire in celebration outside AT&T Park after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers to win the MLB World Series baseball championship, in San Francisco, California October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Waves crash over homes along the shoreline in Milford, Connecticut October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Israeli soldiers take part in an honour guard ceremony for U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey (not seen) at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Supporters cheer at a campaign rally with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in Avon Lake, Ohio October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Central American illegal migrant reacts as he hugs a woman carrying a photo of her son, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a railway track in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz October 29, 2012. A caravan made up of more than 30 mothers of missing Central American migrants is travelling across Mexico to raise awareness and to call for an implementation system to search for missing people. An estimated 300,000 Central Americans travel across Mexico each year to make their way to the U.S., according to local media. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
Angelique Hionis cleans up after flooding occurred at Bubba's Seafood Restaurant and Crabhouse due to the effects of wind and rain from winds of Hurricane Sandy in Virginia Beach, Virginia, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rich-Joseph Facun
