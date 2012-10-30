Laura Lucrecia holds the hand of her baby, who was born at 7 months, with the baby near her chest and wrapped in blankets during the "Kangaroo Mothers" program in the maternity ward of the Roosevelt hospital in Guatemala City October 29, 2012. The 19-day program, known as "Madres Canguro", is a method where mothers are trained to breastfeed and hold their premature babies near their chest as the body-to-body contact reduces infant mortality in preterm infants. Over 300 women take part in the program every month, according to hospital authorities. It was first designed and implemented in Bogota, Colombia in 1978 and at the hospital since 1989. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez