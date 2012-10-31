Editor's Choice
Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke on Tuesday to scenes of destruction wrought by monster storm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents look over the remains of burned homes in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. Hurricane Sandy battered the U.S. East Coast on Monday with fierce winds and driving rain, as the monster storm shut down transportation, shuttered businesses and left hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Anti-airport protesters clash with French riot gendarmes amid a cloud of teargas during an evacuation operation on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. The new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes, is scheduled to be constructed for 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A woman wearing bright, colorful clothes talks on her mobile phone while standing on a street during sunset in central Beijing October 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents look on as members of the Free Syrian Army pass by their houses during clashes with pro-government forces in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, Syria October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Afghan boy blocks his face as he looks at U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment while they patrol the town of Sar Howza in Paktika province, Afghanistan October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Indonesian soldiers take pictures of burning houses as they stand guard after clashes at Balinuraga village, south Lampung regency in Bandar Lampung, Sumatra island October 29, 2012. Local media said 14 people have died from clashes between residents of Agom and Balinuraga villages in South Lampung regency, which started on Sunday after two young women from Agom said men from Balinuraga harassed them. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri boy sits under shawls that are hung for drying during the dyeing process on the banks of river Jehlum in Srinagar October 30, 2012. The city of Srinagar is situated on both sides of the river Jehlum, which runs from Verinag in south Kashmir to Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A potential bidder views a foal at the Magic Millions sales complex on Australia's Gold Coast during an auction of Broodmares from Patinack Farm, Australia October 30, 2012. The hammer came down at A$5,000 ($5,200) on the first broodmare to open a three-day auction of 350 horses from the stables of faltering mining magnate Nathan Tinkler whose rise from pit electrician to Australia's youngest billionaire has hit a hurdle, with creditors circling his stable of mining, sports and racing businesses. Tinkler is raising funds with the out-of-season sale that began on Tuesday. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa walks into a news conference in Tokyo October 30, 2012. The Bank of Japan expanded its asset purchases by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion) on Tuesday, easing monetary policy for the second straight month amid heightened pressure for bolder action to fight deflation and support an economy on the cusp of recession. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Celtic's Victor Wanyama (top) falls to the ground after challenging St Johnstone's Greg Tade (C) for the ball during their Scottish League Cup soccer match at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland October 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Members of the Free Syrian Army run to avoid a sniper during clashes with pro-government forces in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Spanish dancer Maria Cabeza de Vaca performs during the rehearsal of "Alegrame el dia" (Rejoice me the day) play by Ro&Mari as part of International Festival of Contemporary Dance, Mes de Danza 19 (Month of Dance 19), in the Andalusian capital Seville, Spain October 30, 2012. The festival will run from October 31 to November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Surfers endure the cold waters as large surf batters the Milwaukee coastline from the long reaching effects from Hurricane Sandy, Milwaukee Wisconsin October, 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Mohammad Nur, 28, faints while hiding with his wife Samuda Khatun and son Shahid Noor in a house in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 30, 2012. Nur, who belongs to a group of Rohingya Muslims currently hiding with local villagers to avoid being arrested by border guards of Bangladesh, walked a whole day and night with his wife and son to neighboring Bangladesh after fleeing the mass burning of houses and violence in Myanmar. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A protester catches fire after trying to throw a molotov cocktail at riot policemen during the "week of indignation" in Bogota, Colombia October 30, 2012. The "week of indignation" is a week of protests against political reforms. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A man, who identified himself as Ocean, walks nude through Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. Nudists converged on City Hall to protest city Supervisor Scott Wiener's proposal to restrict public nudity in the city. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A tattered U.S. flag flies at the Con Edison Substation in Downtown Manhattan after the last night's storms from Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. The plant was seriously effected by rising flood waters and several of its transformers exploded, resulting in massive blackouts in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fiat cars are seen at a dealership in Rome October 30, 2012. Fiat downshifted its full-year forecasts to the lower end of its range on Tuesday and said net debt would overshoot a previous target by as much as one billion euros in the face of a persistently weak European car market. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
North Korean workers make soccer shoes as a North Korean manager stands supervising inside a temporary factory at a rural village on the edge of Dandong, China October 24, 2012. Top soccer-boot maker Adidas probably shouldn't be worrying just yet but a rare venture that marries South Korean money with North Korean labour in the Chinese city of Dandong aims to make its mark on the world soccer scene. At a temporary factory in a village on the edge of a bustling city that serves as a bridge between China and impoverished, isolated North Korea, 20 North Koreans hand sew soccer boots and dream of taking on the world. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps (L) gives a swimming lesson to youths during a visit at the Alemao slum complex's Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Aerial views shows the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark C. Olsen/U.S. Air Force/Handout
A beam of sunlight shines on Faizan, 22, a labourer working in a factory molding parts of irons, in Karachi October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Residents stand over vehicles which were submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. Major U.S. stock exchanges expect to open on Wednesday after a monster storm shut down their trading for two days. The southern tip of Manhattan where Wall Street and the NYSE are located lost power on Monday after being buffetted by Sandy, the worst storm to hit New York since at least 1938. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
