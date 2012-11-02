Family and friends crowd around the body of Khaled Karoui, who was killed on Wednesday during clashes between security forces and hardline Salafi Muslim protesters, in a hospital in Tunis November 1, 2012. Karoui was the second man to die on Wednesday of wounds suffered when Tunisian police opened fire on hardline Salafi Muslim protesters in the capital Tunis, the state news agency said. A struggle over the role of religion in government and society has emerged as the most divisive issue in Tunisia, for decades seen as among the most secular in the Arab world, since a popular uprising ended autocratic rule last year. REUTERS/Anis Mili