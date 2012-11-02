Editor's Choice
The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. At least 82 people in North America died in the superstorm, which ravaged the northeastern United States on Monday night, and officials said the count could climb higher as rescuers searched house-to-house through coastal towns. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A woman covers her face in frustration while waiting for hours in line to get fuel outside at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. A fuel supply crisis stalling the New York City area's recovery from Hurricane Sandy and reviving memories of the 1970s gasoline shortages stem from multiple factors, ranging from flooding to power outages to a diesel spill. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Women stand on a piece of the devastated Rockaway beach boardwalk that was blown onto Beach 91st street by Hurricane Sandy, in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012. New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said Thursday it still had about 659,400 homes and businesses without power three days after monster storm Sandy slammed into the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The crowd listens to President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at Austin Straubel Airport International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Children play beneath a giant kite in the Khayelitsha township near Cape Town November 1, 2012. The event is part of the annual Cape Town International Kite Festival which takes place this weekend. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Members of the Free Syrian Army stand close to an unexploded bomb dropped by a fighter jet weeks earlier, at a checkpoint in Aleppo, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People look out of a window during the annual horse race to commemorate the Day of the Dead on All Saints Day at the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan in the Huehuetenango region, 310 km (193 miles) west of Guatemala City, November 1, 2012. According to local media, the annual horse race where participants dress in traditional clothing and drink beforehand, is organized by riders from the region. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A view of Nueva Esperanza cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria, Lima November 1, 2012. Each year people visit the cemetery, one of Latin America's largest, to honour the dead. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Smoke rises after an explosion which severely damaged an industrial building in eastern Riyadh November 1, 2012. At least 10 people were killed when a fuel truck crashed into a flyover in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday, triggering the explosion that caused the collapse of the industrial building, a witness and television reports said. Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera television stations reported that in addition to the deaths, at least 50 people were injured. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents a creation for Chinese designers Wu Xuekai, Wu Xuewei and Zhang Zhaoda's group collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view of St Mark's Square flooded at night is seen during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 1, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 140 cm (55 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Steam rises from out of a vent in the middle of a blackout in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. New York City and the sodden U.S. Northeast began an arduous journey back to normal on Wednesday after mammoth storm Sandy killed at least 64 people in a rampage that swamped coastal cities and cut power to millions. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A llama crosses a road near the salt flat Tolillar, more than 3,800 meters (12467 ft) above sea level on the puna or high plateau of Salta Province, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Flood debris is left on the hood of a car damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York, November 1, 2012. Deaths in the United States and Canada from Sandy, the massive storm that hit the U.S. East Coast this week, rose to at least 95 on Thursday after the number of victims reported by authorities in New York City jumped and deaths in New Jersey and elsewhere also rose. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children go trick-or-treating for Halloween in Santa Monica, California, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The hands of President Barack Obama are seen with his teleprompters at a campaign event at Cheyenne Sports Complex in Las Vegas, Nevada November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A woman carrying her daughter stands at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe, neighboring Monterrey October 31, 2012. Unknown assailants gunned down four men and left two more injured during a drive-by shooting at a working class neighborhood, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Poland's Jerzy Janowicz celebrates after winning his match against Andy Murray of Britain during the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Family and friends crowd around the body of Khaled Karoui, who was killed on Wednesday during clashes between security forces and hardline Salafi Muslim protesters, in a hospital in Tunis November 1, 2012. Karoui was the second man to die on Wednesday of wounds suffered when Tunisian police opened fire on hardline Salafi Muslim protesters in the capital Tunis, the state news agency said. A struggle over the role of religion in government and society has emerged as the most divisive issue in Tunisia, for decades seen as among the most secular in the Arab world, since a popular uprising ended autocratic rule last year. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A woman displaced by the recent violence in Pauktaw passes the time at Owntaw refugee camp for Muslims outside Sittwe early November 1, 2012. U.N. human rights investigators called on Myanmar on Wednesday to halt deadly sectarian violence and warned it not to use the conflict as a pretext to remove Rohingya minority Muslims. Some 89 people have been killed in clashes between Buddhist Rakhines and Muslim Rohingyas in western Myanmar in the past 10 days, according to the latest official toll. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A petrol station worker cleans the window of a truck next to an image of "Our Lady of the Road", near highway BR-163, also known as the Highway of Death, in Nova Mutum, Mato Grosso state, September 27, 2012. With its rail and river networks underdeveloped, Brazil depends heavily on trucking to move its valuable commodities to port. But traffic bottlenecks, backlogs at port, bureaucracy, and high fuel and labour costs amount to a handicap for the country in its ambitions as a global breadbasket. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man wearing traditional clothing smokes as people watch an annual horse race commemorating the Day of the Dead on All Saints Day, at the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan in the Huehuetenango region, 310 km (192 miles) west of Guatemala City, November 1, 2012. According to local media the annual horse race, where participants dress in traditional clothing and drink beforehand, is organized by riders from the region. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A two-year-old macaque is trained to ride a bicycle in a village of Suzhou, Anhui province October 31, 2012. Thousands of animals are raised and trained by over 300 circus groups in Suzhou, where circus not only provides a living for more than 10,000 locals but is an officially acknowledged hundred-year-old local cultural heritage. Most of the animals travel with the groups throughout China seeking performance opportunities while the new-borns and untamed stay in Suzhou. REUTERS/Stringer
Ladies dressed up for Halloween walk down a sidewalk in Times Square, New York November 1, 2012. Mega-storm Sandy played Wicked Witch on Wednesday, postponing Halloween for millions of disappointed East Coast children warned not to trick or treat amid dangling electrical wires and trees uprooted by the deadly weather. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
