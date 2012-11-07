Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army take up a position during a truce on the top of a hilly mountain in the Kurdish area of al-Qaftal, overlooking the town of Azaz, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>A voter casts his vote at Marie's Golden Cue pool hall during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>A hospital worker shouts slogans during a protest outside Madrid's Princesa hospital against the local government's plans to cut spending on public healthcare November 6, 2012. The region of Madrid will now join Catalonia by charging one-euro for prescriptions, along with other cash-saving measures that including the outsourcing of non-health-related hospital services and the health services of six recently-built clinics. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>Kashmiri village women walk over the marshy land while wearing wooden boards on their feet, to collect water chestnuts from the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Srinagar, November 5, 2012. Water chestnuts are locally known as "Singada" and are eaten raw, boiled or are grounded into flour after they are dried. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

<p>A sign with a photo nailed to one of several pilings, all that remains of a house that once stood on this beach-front property, is pictured in Bay Head, New Jersey, Nov. 6, 2012 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

<p>A man dressed as the character Cookie Monster watches TV screens in Times Square giving U.S presidential election results in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A woman kicks way a wooden block to open the road which was blocked by anti-government protesters during clashes in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, November 6, 2012. Hundreds of protesters march on the street of the village defying the ban on protests set by Bahrain's Ministy of Interior. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

<p>Josephine Troesch picks up her ballot at Su Nueva Laundramat during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>A man reads a message on his mobile phone as he waits to board a plane to head to Beijing, at Hongqiao airport in Shanghai November 6. 2012. China's ruling Communist Party will this month unveil its new top leadership team, expected to again be an all-male cast of politicians whose instincts are to move cautiously on reform. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>An actor performs a Mayan ritual as Mexican sailor Galia Moss departs on her journey through Latin America from the Xcaret ecological park in Playa del Carmen November 6, 2012. Moss will sail around Latin America alone through sponsoring countries Granada, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and the Galapagos, covering a total of 14,500 nautical miles in approximately 180 days, in support of education in Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia </p>

<p>Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (2nd L) colides with team mate Pepe next to Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels (R) and Lukasz Piszczek (L) during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

<p>A woman cleans the floor near the stage at McCormick Place, the site for U.S. President Barack Obama's post election speech, in Chicago, Illinois November 6, 2012. Obama congratulated Republican rival Mitt Romney on Tuesday for running a hard-fought race for the White House and expressed confidence he would win re-election during a stop at a local campaign office to thank volunteers. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>The shadow of a protester is cast near drawings inspired from Pablo Picasso's painting Guernica, outside Madrid's Princesa hospital during a demonstration against the local government's plans to cut spending on public healthcare November 6, 2012. The region of Madrid will now join Catalonia by charging one euro for prescriptions, along with other cash-saving measures that including the outsourcing of non-health-related hospital services and the health services of six recently-built clinics . The signs read (L-R): "Princesa Hospital is going to get dismantled to become a geriatric", "Non-health related hospital services of 36 public hospitals will be privatized", "Public healthcare is sacrificed to save banks and transfer money to private healthcare", "The six new hospitals and 10% of all health centers will be privatized" and "From now on healthcare stops being a universal right". REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor runs out by Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis during their third One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Pallekele November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>An attendee sits in front of a U.S. flag in the bleachers at McCormick Place, the site for U.S. President Barack Obama's post election speech, during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois November 6, 2012. President Obama congratulated Republican rival Mitt Romney on Tuesday for running a hard-fought race for the White House and expressed confidence he would win re-election during a stop at a local campaign office to thank volunteers. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>Workers are seen on the roof of the "Bolshoy" Ice Dome, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. The "Bolshoy" Ice Dome complex will have a capacity of 12,000 seats and will be covered by a dome. The design of the "Bolshoy" Ice Dome is based on the image of a frozen drop and will be principally silver once complete. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>Kaira Ray (L) watches as her grandmother Theresa Bigl votes at the old Town Hall during the U.S. presidential election in Bristol, New Hampshire November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>A large media group awaits U.S. President Barack Obama before his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>Youssef Aselman (L) and his wife Hafira pose for a portrait in an occupied flat that they have been living in since last week in Sabadell, November 6, 2012. The building was occupied by the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) last Wednesday and two families are living in two flats. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A U.S soldier observes the area from a hill top near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>A laborer works inside a cement storage godown at an industrial area in Mumbai November 6, 2012. India's economy grew 5.5 percent in the quarter to June, near a three-year low, held back by a weakening external sector, policy gridlock at home and poor government finances. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is reflected in the teleprompter screen (L) as he greets audience members at the final rally of his campaign in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>A therapist hypnotizes students retaking the college entrance exams, during a meditation session at Deung Yong Moon Boarding School in Kwangju, some 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Seoul October 30, 2012. South Korea's exam hell is an annual event so full of pressure that many students are driven to despair, with some even taking their own lives. Some 140,000 of the test takers signed up for this year's entrance exam on November 8, 21 percent of the total, are high school graduates, according to government data. The really determined, or desperate, may decide to spend nine months at one of 40 private boarding schools like Deung Yong Moon ("Gateway to Success") to dedicate their waking hours for the test. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

<p>Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (L) and team-mate Pepe react after colliding during their Champions League Group D soccer match against Borussia Dortmund at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

