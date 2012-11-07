Editor's Choice

The shadow of a protester is cast near drawings inspired from Pablo Picasso's painting Guernica, outside Madrid's Princesa hospital during a demonstration against the local government's plans to cut spending on public healthcare November 6, 2012. The region of Madrid will now join Catalonia by charging one euro for prescriptions, along with other cash-saving measures that including the outsourcing of non-health-related hospital services and the health services of six recently-built clinics . The signs read (L-R): "Princesa Hospital is going to get dismantled to become a geriatric", "Non-health related hospital services of 36 public hospitals will be privatized", "Public healthcare is sacrificed to save banks and transfer money to private healthcare", "The six new hospitals and 10% of all health centers will be privatized" and "From now on healthcare stops being a universal right". REUTERS/Susana Vera