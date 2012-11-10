Editor's Choice

Anti-government protesters run from tear gas fired by riot police, as they attempt to get to the village of Diraz, west of Manama November 9, 2012. Bahraini police fired tear gas and blocked roads to stop thousands of Shi'ite Muslims joining prayers led by one of their spiritual leaders on Friday, witnesses said, amid worsening strife. Shi'ite leaders had called for people to turn out to support Sheikh Issa Qassim in his village of Diraz, west of the capital Manama, after the government warned clerics not to criticise the government or incite violence. Police had blocked all access to Diraz. REUTERS