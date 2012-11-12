Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>People grieve at a gravesite in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

People grieve at a gravesite in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he carries the body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. Picture taken November 10, 2012. The headband on the fighter reads, "God is great". REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he carries the body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. Picture taken November 10, 2012. The headband on the fighter reads, "God is great". REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>Residents sit in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers, as they enjoy the sunshine in Shanghai November 11, 2012. China announced on Saturday that it is effectively turning the corner on the economy and likely to meet its growth target for the year, more good news for Communist Party policy makers meeting in Beijing to anoint new leaders for the next decade. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

Residents sit in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers, as they enjoy the sunshine in Shanghai November 11, 2012. China announced on Saturday that it is effectively turning the corner on the economy and likely to meet its growth target for the year, more good news for Communist Party policy makers meeting in Beijing to anoint new leaders for the next decade. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>A woman on roller skates holds an American Flag as she goes up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A woman on roller skates holds an American Flag as she goes up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Riot police confronts demonstrators as violence breaks out at a parade celebrating Poland's national holiday in Warsaw November 11, 2012. The police used truncheons to try to break up a crowd of right-wing extremists on Sunday who were pelting them with firecrackers and lumps of concrete. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Riot police confronts demonstrators as violence breaks out at a parade celebrating Poland's national holiday in Warsaw November 11, 2012. The police used truncheons to try to break up a crowd of right-wing extremists on Sunday who were pelting them with firecrackers and lumps of concrete. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

<p>Relatives of Palestinian Matter Abu al-Atta, who was killed in Israeli shelling on Saturday, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City November 11, 2012. Israel said it was poised to escalate attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday following a surge of rocket and mortar salvoes by Hamas and other factions in the Palestinian enclave. A missile strike wounded four Israeli troops on jeep patrol along the Gaza boundary on Saturday, triggering army shelling that killed four Palestinian civilians, one of them Abu al-Atta, and, in turn, dozens of short-range rocket launches out of Gaza that paralysed Israel's southern border towns. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu </p>

Relatives of Palestinian Matter Abu al-Atta, who was killed in Israeli shelling on Saturday, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City November 11, 2012. Israel said it was poised to escalate attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday following a surge of rocket and mortar salvoes by Hamas and other factions in the Palestinian enclave. A missile strike wounded four Israeli troops on jeep patrol along the Gaza boundary on Saturday, triggering army shelling that killed four Palestinian civilians, one of them Abu al-Atta, and, in turn, dozens of short-range rocket launches out of Gaza that paralysed Israel's southern border towns. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu

<p>Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavy weight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko lands a blow on Polish challenger Mariusz Wach during their title bout in Hamburg November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavy weight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko lands a blow on Polish challenger Mariusz Wach during their title bout in Hamburg November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

<p>South Korean singer Psy celebrates with the 'Best Video' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

South Korean singer Psy celebrates with the 'Best Video' trophy during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Rabbis from the Chabad-Lubavitch movement of Judaism pose for a group photograph as part of a convention of 3,000 rabbis from around the world in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Rabbis from the Chabad-Lubavitch movement of Judaism pose for a group photograph as part of a convention of 3,000 rabbis from around the world in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Two women survey the damage to waterfront properties after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Two women survey the damage to waterfront properties after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>A woman stands on a bench above a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 149 cm (59 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

A woman stands on a bench above a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 149 cm (59 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

<p>Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo falls during the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. Lorenzo was denied a victorious season finale on home soil when he crashed out while leading an incident-packed Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to hand victory to fellow-Spaniard Dani Pedrosa. REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo falls during the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. Lorenzo was denied a victorious season finale on home soil when he crashed out while leading an incident-packed Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to hand victory to fellow-Spaniard Dani Pedrosa. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

<p>Christian worshippers pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Christian worshippers pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A worker from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, with his face painted with tears of blood, chants slogans during a rally in front of a railway station in Seoul November 11, 2012. Thousands of workers who took part in the rally asked for an extensive revision of the labour law and demanded that the government provide temporary workers employment stability by converting their status to full-time workers. The worker's headband reads, "Abolition of temporary workers system". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A worker from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, with his face painted with tears of blood, chants slogans during a rally in front of a railway station in Seoul November 11, 2012. Thousands of workers who took part in the rally asked for an extensive revision of the labour law and demanded that the government provide temporary workers employment stability by converting their status to full-time workers. The worker's headband reads, "Abolition of temporary workers system". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Construction workers install scaffolding on the top of a building during sunset in Shanghai November 11, 2012. China announced on Saturday that it is effectively turning the corner on the economy and likely to meet its growth target for the year, more good news for Communist Party policy makers meeting in Beijing to anoint new leaders for the next decade. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

Construction workers install scaffolding on the top of a building during sunset in Shanghai November 11, 2012. China announced on Saturday that it is effectively turning the corner on the economy and likely to meet its growth target for the year, more good news for Communist Party policy makers meeting in Beijing to anoint new leaders for the next decade. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>People practice yoga in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, November 11, 2012. Thousands of people gathered on Sunday for a mass yoga session in an attempt to create a record for the most number of people practicing yoga in the same time, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

People practice yoga in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, November 11, 2012. Thousands of people gathered on Sunday for a mass yoga session in an attempt to create a record for the most number of people practicing yoga in the same time, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>Security cameras are attached to a pole in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently being held, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Security cameras are attached to a pole in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently being held, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi perform during the ice dance free program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi perform during the ice dance free program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Brittney Sharp hits a tackle dummy at football tryouts for the newest team called the Atlanta Steam for the Lingerie Football League during drills in Fairburn, Georgia November 10, 2012. Over three hundred competitors were tested for speed, agility, and strength during the tryouts. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Brittney Sharp hits a tackle dummy at football tryouts for the newest team called the Atlanta Steam for the Lingerie Football League during drills in Fairburn, Georgia November 10, 2012. Over three hundred competitors were tested for speed, agility, and strength during the tryouts. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

<p>Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and parliamentarians applaud after a vote for the 2013 budget at the parliament in Athens early November 12, 2012. Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, a crucial requirement for Athens to revive its stalled international bailout programme and avoid insolvency. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and parliamentarians applaud after a vote for the 2013 budget at the parliament in Athens early November 12, 2012. Greece's ruling coalition secured enough votes in parliament on Sunday to approve the 2013 budget law, a crucial requirement for Athens to revive its stalled international bailout programme and avoid insolvency. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

