Editor's Choice

Pictures | Sun Nov 18, 2012

<p>An explosion and smoke are seen after Israeli strikes in Gaza City November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

<p>Palestinians search for victims under the rubble of the destroyed house of a Hamas official after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man watches as a truck transports Iron Dome anti-missiles batteries in the southern city of Ashdod November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Syrian women from Aleppo are seen walking into the Mediterranean sea at Ramlet el Baida on a warm day in Beirut November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi </p>

<p>Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Nelsen (R) challenges for the ball with Southampton's Nathaniel Clyne during their English Premier League soccer match at Loftus Road in London November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>France's Pascal Pape (L) struggles with Argentina's Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe (2ndR) during their team's rugby test match at the Lille Grand Stade stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean Yves Bonvarlet </p>

<p>People take part in a vigil in memory of Savita Halappanavar and in support of changes to abortion law in Dublin November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>Police arrest a demonstrator during a protest supporting a draft law to allow same-sex marriage in Lyon November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>A Hamas policeman looks at an unexploded missile fired by an Israeli aircraft in Gaza City November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi </p>

<p>A Palestinian protester throws a stone over the controversial barrier towards Israeli security forces during clashes against Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, in Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Welders work on a display panel for a baseball stadium nearing completion in Ciudad Juarez November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

<p>France's Vincent Clerc (R) struggles with Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez during their team's rugby test match at the Lille Grand Stade stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, November 17, 2012, REUTERS/Jean Yves Bonvarlet</p>

<p>Ecuadorean Indian broadcasters simultaneously translate a Spanish transmission into five dialects (Shuar, Huaorani, Kichua, Cofan and Sekoipai) for the benefit of Amazon residents listening in to a message from President Rafael Correa's government to the nation by radio in Puerto Lopez November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja </p>

<p>The Oppidans team huddle during the Eton Wall Game at Eton college in Eton November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>Women wait to vote during presidential elections in Freetown November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic returns a ball to former Brazilian tennis player Gustavo Kuerten during their exhibition game in Rio de Janeiro November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Boeung Kak lake residents prepare a banner, with a portrait of U.S. president Barack Obama, asking for his help to protecting their rights in Phnom Penh November 17, 2012. Obama will be among the heads of state visiting Cambodia, as the country hosts the 21st ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asia summits. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Participants of the bikini fitness competition perform during the 4th "Strongo Cup" open amateur tournament at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>England's Charlie Sharples (L) tackles Australia's Berrick Barnes during their international Rugby Union match at Twickenham stadium in London November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Julia Zlobina (L) and Alexei Sitnikov of Azerbaijan perform the ice dance free dance program at the Bompard Trophy ISU Grand Prix figure skating competition in Paris, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

<p>The logo of the European Union and the word recession are displayed on the screen an iPad and a LCD monitor in Zenica November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

<p>Palestinians look at the destroyed house of a Hamas official after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Israeli soldiers sleep in their sleeping bags next to a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Israeli soldiers watch as an Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Beersheba November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

