Xolile Mngeni, one of two men charged with the murder of Sweden-born Anni Dewani during her honeymoon in South Africa in 2010, reacts after he was found guilty at the High Court in Cape Town November 19, 2012. Dewani, 28, was shot when the taxi she and her husband, Briton Shrien Dewani, were travelling in was hijacked in the Gugulethu township on the outskirts of Cape Town in November 2010. The taxi driver, Zola Tongo, who turned state witness in return for a reduced sentence for his part in the murder, said Shrien Dewani paid for his wife to be killed. Shrien Dewani denies the accusation while his extradition to South Africa was halted by a British court in March due to his mental health. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham