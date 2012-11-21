Vicente Gabarri Valdes tries to console his nephew Saul as he stands amidst the remains of his home after it was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid November 20, 2012. Fifty-four families have been living in Puerta de Hierro, on the banks of the Manzanares river for over 50 years. Since the summer of 2010, the community has been subject to evictions on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. Families, whose homes have been demolished, move in with relatives whose houses still remain while the debris keeps piling up around them as more demolitions take place. REUTERS/Susana Vera