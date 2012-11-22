Edition:
<p>A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not...more

Thursday, November 22, 2012

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Israeli civilians sitting atop a hill in the city of Sderot watch as two Palestinian rockets fly towards southern Israel, before a ceasefire November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Israeli civilians sitting atop a hill in the city of Sderot watch as two Palestinian rockets fly towards southern Israel, before a ceasefire November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Israeli civilians sitting atop a hill in the city of Sderot watch as two Palestinian rockets fly towards southern Israel, before a ceasefire November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Army and police officers examine the wreckage of a plane as firefighters work to extinguish a fire after it crashed in Sanaa November 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah</p>

Army and police officers examine the wreckage of a plane as firefighters work to extinguish a fire after it crashed in Sanaa November 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Army and police officers examine the wreckage of a plane as firefighters work to extinguish a fire after it crashed in Sanaa November 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah

<p>Members of the Movement of Landless Rural Workers (MST), who are protesting for change in the process of land reform, hold a flag up by burning tires on a highway in Brasilia November 21, 2012. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Members of the Movement of Landless Rural Workers (MST), who are protesting for change in the process of land reform, hold a flag up by burning tires on a highway in Brasilia November 21, 2012. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Members of the Movement of Landless Rural Workers (MST), who are protesting for change in the process of land reform, hold a flag up by burning tires on a highway in Brasilia November 21, 2012. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A destroyed bridge is seen after what witnesses said was a hit by an Israeli air strike in central Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot </p>

A destroyed bridge is seen after what witnesses said was a hit by an Israeli air strike in central Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Thursday, November 22, 2012

A destroyed bridge is seen after what witnesses said was a hit by an Israeli air strike in central Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

<p>Travelers wait after a power outage at Penn Station caused delays for hours in New York, November 21, 2012, on the eve of Thanksgiving. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Travelers wait after a power outage at Penn Station caused delays for hours in New York, November 21, 2012, on the eve of Thanksgiving. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Travelers wait after a power outage at Penn Station caused delays for hours in New York, November 21, 2012, on the eve of Thanksgiving. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Nurses carry newborn babies as they take cover under a table during an earthquake drill at Manila Doctors Hospital in Manila November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

Nurses carry newborn babies as they take cover under a table during an earthquake drill at Manila Doctors Hospital in Manila November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Nurses carry newborn babies as they take cover under a table during an earthquake drill at Manila Doctors Hospital in Manila November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>The tops of high rise buildings stick out from a blanket of think fog covering Warsaw early morning October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mateusz Olszowy </p>

The tops of high rise buildings stick out from a blanket of think fog covering Warsaw early morning October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mateusz Olszowy

Thursday, November 22, 2012

The tops of high rise buildings stick out from a blanket of think fog covering Warsaw early morning October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mateusz Olszowy

<p>A Palestinian youth looks at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 21 2012. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma </p>

A Palestinian youth looks at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 21 2012. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, November 22, 2012

A Palestinian youth looks at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 21 2012. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

<p>A wounded Israeli woman is comforted at the scene where a rocket landed in Arugot, east of Ashdod, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

A wounded Israeli woman is comforted at the scene where a rocket landed in Arugot, east of Ashdod, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, November 22, 2012

A wounded Israeli woman is comforted at the scene where a rocket landed in Arugot, east of Ashdod, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>A M23 rebel guards weapons returned by the government's army in Goma city November 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A M23 rebel guards weapons returned by the government's army in Goma city November 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Thursday, November 22, 2012

A M23 rebel guards weapons returned by the government's army in Goma city November 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>People wearing white and red costumes sit in a grandstand during the celebration of the 102nd anniversary of the Mexican Revolution on Zocalo Square in Mexico City November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

People wearing white and red costumes sit in a grandstand during the celebration of the 102nd anniversary of the Mexican Revolution on Zocalo Square in Mexico City November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Thursday, November 22, 2012

People wearing white and red costumes sit in a grandstand during the celebration of the 102nd anniversary of the Mexican Revolution on Zocalo Square in Mexico City November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

<p>Protesters run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes after a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of fatal clashes at Mohamed Mahmoud street, in the vicinity of the Interior Ministry, in Cairo November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes after a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of fatal clashes at Mohamed Mahmoud street, in the vicinity of the Interior Ministry, in Cairo November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Protesters run from tear gas released by riot police during clashes after a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of fatal clashes at Mohamed Mahmoud street, in the vicinity of the Interior Ministry, in Cairo November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh reacts as he makes an observation to NBA official Ken Mauer during a timeout against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh reacts as he makes an observation to NBA official Ken Mauer during a timeout against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh reacts as he makes an observation to NBA official Ken Mauer during a timeout against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, November 22, 2012

A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets, outside a coffee shop at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai near the border with northern Gaza November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets, outside a coffee shop at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai near the border with northern Gaza November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets, outside a coffee shop at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai near the border with northern Gaza November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Palestinians celebrate what they say is a victory over Israel after an eight-day conflict in Gaza City November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Palestinians celebrate what they say is a victory over Israel after an eight-day conflict in Gaza City November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Palestinians celebrate what they say is a victory over Israel after an eight-day conflict in Gaza City November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) scores past Manchester City's keeper Joe Hart during their Champions League Group D match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) scores past Manchester City's keeper Joe Hart during their Champions League Group D match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) scores past Manchester City's keeper Joe Hart during their Champions League Group D match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>An Israeli soldier smokes a cigarette at a staging area outside the northern Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

An Israeli soldier smokes a cigarette at a staging area outside the northern Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, November 22, 2012

An Israeli soldier smokes a cigarette at a staging area outside the northern Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>The mother (2nd R) of al-Aqsa TV cameraman Mahmoud Al Kawmy mourns during his funeral in Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

The mother (2nd R) of al-Aqsa TV cameraman Mahmoud Al Kawmy mourns during his funeral in Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, November 22, 2012

The mother (2nd R) of al-Aqsa TV cameraman Mahmoud Al Kawmy mourns during his funeral in Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>A chimney is pictured within the grounds of the huge state-owned lead smelter in the town of Tianying, Anhui Province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A chimney is pictured within the grounds of the huge state-owned lead smelter in the town of Tianying, Anhui Province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, November 22, 2012

A chimney is pictured within the grounds of the huge state-owned lead smelter in the town of Tianying, Anhui Province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Pupils watch the effect produced by liquid nitrogen during a demonstration at a local grammar school in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Pupils watch the effect produced by liquid nitrogen during a demonstration at a local grammar school in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Pupils watch the effect produced by liquid nitrogen during a demonstration at a local grammar school in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>An Orthodox Monk arrives at the General Synod of the Church of England in London November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

An Orthodox Monk arrives at the General Synod of the Church of England in London November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, November 22, 2012

An Orthodox Monk arrives at the General Synod of the Church of England in London November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A protester throws a molotov cocktail towards riot police during clashes after a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of fatal clashes at Mohamed Mahmoud street, in the vicinity of the Interior Ministry, in Cairo November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

A protester throws a molotov cocktail towards riot police during clashes after a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of fatal clashes at Mohamed Mahmoud street, in the vicinity of the Interior Ministry, in Cairo November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, November 22, 2012

A protester throws a molotov cocktail towards riot police during clashes after a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of fatal clashes at Mohamed Mahmoud street, in the vicinity of the Interior Ministry, in Cairo November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

