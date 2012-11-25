Editor's Choice
Police officers shield themselves during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government house in Bangkok November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Turkish Shi'ite women shout Islamic slogans as they mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A sign is seen in front of homes destroyed by a fire during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Tear gas is thrown as police scuffle with anti-government protesters in Bangkok November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A French riot gendarme secures the area as evacuation operations continue on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actors perform at central Syntagma metro station in Athens November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A Masai herder walks with grazing cattle during a celebration of an initiation ceremony in the remote village of Eremit, some 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Nairobi November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
New Zealand's Israel Dagg catches the ball during their international rugby union match against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Retired paramilitary policemen cry during their farewell ceremony in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's Shaminda Eranga appeals for the successful wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the first day of second and final test cricket match in Colombo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People dressed in the historic uniforms of the Imperial Russian army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, some 115 km (71 miles) east of Minsk November 24,...more
Believers wait to pray in the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity at the beginning of the Christmas season in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica more
Grasshopper Club (GC) supporters light flares during his team's Swiss Super League soccer match against FC Sion in Sion November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Israeli surfers gather in a circle off shore in the Mediterranean near the city of Ashkelon November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ethnic Miao women wearing their traditional gowns wait to perform before their new year's day in Leishan county, southeast Guizhou province November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Australia's Rob Quiney throws his bat in the air after being dismissed by South Africa's Rory Kleinveldt for a duck during the third day of the second test cricket match at the Adelaide cricket ground November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghese
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. perform during the Ice Dance Free Dance programme at ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy event in Sendai, northern Japan, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Child jockeys race their horses during a final race at Panda horsetrack outside Bima, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A staff member watches as a toy train travels along the 2.888-kilometer plastic track during an event organized by toy manufacturer Mattel to set a Guinness World Record in Shanghai November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Akiko Suzuki of Japan performs during women's free skating at ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy event in Sendai, northern Japan, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A damaged pay phone is seen on a boardwalk in the Rockaways section, in the Queens borough of New York November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A demonstrator taunts police as he is sprayed by a water cannon during an anti-airport protest march in Nantes, western France, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An anti-government protester pushes riot police officers during scuffles near the Government house in Bangkok November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
