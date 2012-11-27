Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, reads a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita, one of Hinduism's most holy books, on a metro train in New Delhi October 2, 2012. Chaturvedi says that the soul of Gandhi resides in him and he has been sent to continue the work of Father of the Nation. After his self proclaimed transformation in 2002 as Gandhi, Chaturvedi has been travelling extensively and plays up to his startling resemblance to Gandhi at protests and demonstrations. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal