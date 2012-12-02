Editor’s Choice

M23 rebel fighters sit on a truck as they withdraw near the town of Sake, 42 km (26 miles) west of Goma in eastern Congo November 30, 2012. A dispute over ammunition and equipment left by Congo government forces in the eastern city of Goma is threatening to hold up a planned withdrawal by M23 rebels who want to take the materiel with them, rebel and U.N. officials said on Friday. M23 rebels, who seized Goma on November 20 but have agreed to pull out under a deal brokered by regional governments, want to take with them a store of munitions and equipment abandoned by the government army FARDC. The military supplies were currently in the charge of U.N. peacekeepers at Goma airport. REUTERS/James Akena