Editor’s Choice

Aung Soe (C), one of the leaders of demonstrators peacefully protesting against the Latbadaung Mountain Copper Mine project, is arrested by police in Yangon, Myanmar, December 2, 2012. According to Aung Soe, he was on Sarlingyi police's wanted list for his involvement in the protest. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas on Thursday to break up a three-month protest against a copper mining project run by the military-owned Union of Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd and its partner, a subsidiary of a Chinese arms manufacturer China North Industries Corp. Activists said at least 50 people had been injured and 23 were in hospital, some suffering burns from what activists said were incendiary devices hurled by police. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun