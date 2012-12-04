Editor’s Choice

Edition:
Pictures | Tue Dec 4, 2012

<p>A protester throws fireworks during clashes in Maribor, Slovenia, December 3, 2012. Protesters clashed with police in Slovenia's second largest city Maribor in a demonstration against budget cuts in the financially troubled Alpine state. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

<p>Government army FARDC soldiers use mobile phones to record a video in the town of Sake, west of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors dream of changing their lives overnight by finding a huge bonanza. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Women embrace on a street of Mouraria neighbourhood in Lisbon, Portugal, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

<p>Britain's Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital in London, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

<p>A woman greets a government army FARDC soldier as he returns to Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Danny Tatosian (L) and Robert Colman take a break as they attend a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway given by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova </p>

<p>Children play on the broken remains of the Rockaway Beach boardwalk, in the Queens Borough of New York, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Palestinians wait for the return of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement activists at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

<p>Afghan National Police (ANP) officers rest during a boxing training session, at a training centre near the German Bundeswehr army camp in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>Trucks are parked at the Gioia Tauro commercial harbour, Italy, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>Syrians cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators as he leaves the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against South Africa, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A ferry is pictured making its way through fog in central Stockholm, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Henrik Montgomery </p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles, California, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A woman walks with an umbrella during heavy snowfall in downtown Sofia, Bulgaria, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Loyalists clash with police officers outside the City Hall in Belfast following a vote by local councillors on the flying of the Union Flag on top of the City Hall, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A firefighter hacks the roof of a shop with a hatchet as he tries to put out a fire in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans a tank which the group says was captured from the Syrian army loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, at a base in Bab al-Hawa, near the Syrian-Turkish border, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

<p>Jorge Sanchez of Colombia takes down a placard outside his house after learning that his family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid, December 3, 2012. Sanchez, along with his girlfriend Jenifer Martinez of Spain and their three children, were to evict their home, which has been postponed to January 2013, due to their landlord's failure to pay the mortgages to a local bank. Their landlord has since run away to Ecuador. The placard reads, "Stop evictions. Jenifer, Jorge and their three children." REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>George Zimmerman is seen in this February 26, 2012 police photo provided by the George Zimmerman legal defense fund. The photograph of Zimmerman with a bloody, swollen nose taken on the night he shot and killed unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin last February was posted on the Internet by Zimmerman's legal defense team. REUTERS/George Zimmerman Legal Defense Fund/Sanford Police Department</p>

<p>Syrians try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>A man sits in the main hall of the stock exchange at Kuwait Bourse, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi </p>

<p>A giant sign that reads SOS is seen in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary near the ArcelorMittal Florange-Hayange blast furnace in Hayange, Eastern France, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

