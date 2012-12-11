Editor's choice
A Boeung Kak lake resident lies on the road as she protests next to riot police during a march to celebrate the 64th anniversary of Human Rights Day, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A New Zealand SPCA dog Monty, an 18-month-old Giant Schnauzer, drives a modified Mini Countryman on a race track in Auckland, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/SPCA/Michael Bradle
Lisha Barboza stands with her father Ben while he holds a picture of his wife, nurse Jacintha Saldanha, as they leave the Houses of Parliament in London, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pigeons surround a bicycle in downtown Rome, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo appears in New York State Supreme Court for a hearing where a settlement in her civil lawsuit against former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn was expected to be announced, in the Bronx, New York...more
Flowers are laid near a plaque at Alderdi Eder gardens during a ceremony in memory of victims of the Basque conflict in San Sebastian, Spain, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
New recruits for the People's Liberation Army line up waiting to board a train at Taiyuan railway station, Shanxi province, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Nobel laureates and guests are seated in the Blue Hall to attend the Nobel Banquet at City Hall in Stockholm, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix
A student (R) recites as others listen to him while they are memorizing the Koran at the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia Seminary Islamic Study School in Karachi, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Nuns attend a mass prayer for Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East Ignatius Hazim IV at the Orthodox Patriarchate in Damascus, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A participant is helped into the venue of the "Beauty without limits" beauty contest for women confined to wheelchairs in Vladivostok, Russia, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A relative of an inmate reacts as she waits for news outside the prison in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Josue Banegas
German Bundeswehr army soldiers dressed as Saint Nicholas and Santa's little helpers walk to distribute gifts at the combat outpost OP North, near Baghlan, northern Afghanistan, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man rests next to a helicopter at the crash site of a plane with Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera on board, at El Tejocote ranch in the municipality of Iturbide, south of Monterrey, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An ultra-Orthodox Jew stands near a window behind candles lit for the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man removes copper wiring from electrical cables outside a scrap shop in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and UN Special Envoy for Global Education, attends the event "Stand up for Malala, Girls' education is a right!" during the United Nations Human Rights Day at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris,...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and President of France Francois Hollande exchange glances during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at City Hall in Oslo,December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man stands on the roof as he inspects a mosque damaged by an air strike in the Hamidiya neighborhood in Homs, Syria, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong December 10, 2012, where the...more
San Francisco 49ers running back Anthony Dixon (C) leaps over Miami Dolphins defenders to take the ball to the one-yard-line during their game in San Francisco, California December 9, 2012. The 49ers scored a touchdown on the next play....more
Children look out from a window of a roofless house, destroyed at the height of Typhoon Bopha in the coastal town of Boston, Davao Oriental in southern Philippines, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. Army soldier (L) and German Bundeswehr army soldiers sit onboard a U.S. Blackhawk helicopter during a flight from the combat outpost OP North, near Baghlan, to Masar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (R) shakes hands with a performer from the dance group El Choque Urbano, who is hanging from a structure, during a rally to celebrate the Day of Democracy and International Human Rights Day outside...more
