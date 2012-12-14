Editor's choice
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
An Albanian boy cleans snow from his window near the city of Kukes, north of the capital Tirana, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man stands as pigeons fly during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the start of the Nanjing Massacre at the Nanjing Massacre Museum, Jiangsu province, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A passenger feeds a cat at Domokos railway station, central Greece, November 29, 2012. Once an unpopular travel option, Greece's slow and creaky trains are winning new fans for the first time in decades as Greeks struggling with soaring fuel prices and high road taxes leave their beloved cars at home. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, Syria, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Saleh Anadani
Paramilitary policemen wait in line at the trains station in downtown Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Syrian refugee family sit inside the garage where they live in Bar Elias village in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
Relatives of Palestinian teenager Mohamad Salaymeh mourn next to his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Hebron, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Brazilian actor-dancer Tiago Gambogi (C) fights with security guards at the entrance to the Norte Energia electric company headquarters, during a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, projected to be the world's third largest, and its impact on the environment, in Altamira, December 13, 2012. Gambogi, director of the Brasilian Physical Theatre Company in London, held the protest in front of the headquarters of Norte Energia, the operator of Belo Monte, as company officials prepared to meet with a group of fishermen who claim that their fishing grounds will be ruined by the dam. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a government policy statement before the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, December 13, 2012. The red dot is created by the recording light of a TV camera. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
France's President Francois Hollande speaks to the media upon arriving at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Seats and screens are seen in the economy class cabin of Qatar Airways new Boeing 787 Dreamliner are seen after it arrived on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a meeting of the European People's Party, ahead of a two-day European Union leaders summit, in Brussels December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Juana Madrid (R) is comforted by her daughter Juana during a sit-in protest inside the Madrid Housing Institute office in Madrid, December 13, 2012. Juana camped outside IVIMA office on Wednesday and went inside with some Mortgage Victims Platform members to try to avoid her eviction order, which is expected to be executed on December 14. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Eden Hazard (R) of Britain's Chelsea and Jesus Corona of Mexico's Monterrey fight for the ball during their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People hold flag as they take part in a march organized by PiS (Law and Justice) party commemorating the 31st anniversary of the introduction of Martial law in Poland near the Belweder Palace in Warsaw December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Members of Hamas security forces prepare to destroy a missile, which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli plane during an eight-day conflict, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, (C), of Ethiopia, plays soccer with his friends in the building where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. Mulugeta is living as a squatter in an abandoned building after he lost his job and could not pay the rent. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the Aptitudes Arts and Disability Dance Company take part in a rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Degollado theater in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 3, 2012 . REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Juan Mata of Britain's Chelsea celebrates after scoring against Mexico's Monterrey during their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Students protest Bill 115, the "Putting Students First Act", during a rally to end the labour dispute between Ontario government and teachers unions at Queens park in Toronto, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Palestinians watch clashes between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwing Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Cesar Azpilicueta (L) of Britain's Chelsea and Jesus Corona of Mexico's Monterrey fight for the ball during their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
