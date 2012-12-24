Editor's choice
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, stands before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. According the Guatemalan firefighters, they have been giving toys to the children living in the neighborhoods under the Belize bridge, a very poor area of the city, dressed as Santa Claus for 15 years. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A worker climbs a ladder as he prepares to decorate a Catholic church for the upcoming Christmas Mass in Wufuying village near the city of Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Queen Elizabeth (L) watches a preview of her Christmas message with a pair of 3D glasses, studded with Swarovski crystals in the form of a "Q", with producer John McAndrew and director John Bennett (R), at Buckingham Palace in central London in a photo released December 24, 2012. The Christmas message to the Commonwealth is to be broadcast in 3D for the first time. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile before they launch it towards the military airport in north Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A demonstrator lies beneath a bus, carrying her fellow protesters after they were detained by police, to stop it from moving in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. The Indian government moved on Sunday to stamp out protests that have swelled in New Delhi since the gang-rape of a young woman, banning gatherings of more than five people, but still thousands poured into the heart of the capital to vent their anger. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man walks in a clothing market destroyed in a fire in Kabul December 23, 2012. About 600 shops including Kabul's main money exchange, located within the market, were destroyed in the fire, according to media reports. No-one was injured but most goods were destroyed. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman stands at a memorial for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Well-wishers wave Japanese national flags to celebrate Japan's Emperor Akihito's 79th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An ultra-Orthodox Jew walks past as Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh, dressed in a Santa Claus costume, rings a bell outside the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City during a Christmas tree distribution by Jerusalem's municipality December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A supporter holds a Syrian opposition flag during a demonstration at the Ennahda party "Youth Festival" organized by the Renaissance Movement at the Conference Palace in Tunis December 23, 2012. The event is part of a celebration for the second anniversary of the Tunisian revolution. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Washington Redskins receiver Joshua Morgan (15) leaps to avoid a tackle from Philadelphia Eagles safety Colt Anderson (30) as Redskins' Niles Paul (84) follows the play during the second quarter of their NFL game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Houston Texans fan Chris Lockwood buries his head in his hands as the Texans lose to the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of their NFL game in Houston December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Local residents watch a column of smoke and ash rise from the Copahue volcano, located on the Chilean-Argentine border, from Caviahue in the Argentina patagonian province of Neuquen December 22, 2012. The volcano's constant activity prompted the provincial emergency committe (COE) network to issue a rutinary emergency operation in the closest Argentine localities to the volcano. Chilean authorities have declared red alert at the area of "Alto Biobio" but not to the point of calling for evacuations Gonzalo Arroyo, the regional director of the Chilean National Emergency Office said. REUTERS/Antonio Huglich
Indian security personnel are hit by a water canon as they try to disperse demonstrators during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. The Indian government moved on Sunday to stamp out protests that have swelled in New Delhi since the gang-rape of a young woman, banning gatherings of more than five people, but still thousands poured into the heart of the capital to vent their anger. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Tourists gather to watch and take pictures of Cambodia's world famous Angkor Wat temple during sunrise in Siem Reap December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Demonstrators hold candles as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest against gun violence in the United States, in New York December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Christmas decorations are seen in front of a pond ahead of Christmas day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man skis on a road during heavy snowfall in Mandal, southern Norway December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix
Traveling White House press wait for President Barack Obama to begin the second full day of his holiday vacation in Kailua, Hawaii, December 23, 2012. The press corps spent approximately 15 hours following Obama yesterday without seeing him. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Policemen stand guard near a poster outside the constitutional court put up by supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they stage a sit-in, in Cairo December 23, 2012. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi will have little time to savour victory in pushing through a new constitution as it may have cost the Islamist leader broader support for urgent austerity measures needed to fix the creaking economy. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Monks take pictures with an iPhone in subzero temperatures at Beijing Olympic park, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Women look at carpets during a public auction of the abandoned belongings of former Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and his family in Tunis December 23, 2012. Items including luxury cars and jewellery that once belonged to Ben Ali, the veteran autocrat brought down in the first Arab Spring uprising in January 2011, have been put up on auction which will last for a month, according to local media. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (L) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with teammate wide receiver Greg Jennings during the first half of a NFL game in Green Bay, Wisconsin December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
An engineer works inside the noise testing chamber at Tata Motors plant in Pimpri, 160 km (99 miles) southeast of Mumbai, December 14, 2012. Tata, a global name since it bought Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, is losing traction at home as underwhelming product tweaks, heavy discounts and slumping capacity utilisation mark a painful 18 months for its passenger division. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
